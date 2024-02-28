Centre Declares 2 Jammu Kashmir Based Groups ‘Unlawful’

A day after ban on Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu Kashmir was extended to five more years, the Centre on Wednesday declared two more J&K based groups—Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Sumji faction) and the Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Bhat faction) as “unlawful”.
The decision was announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on micro-blogging site-X.
In his post, Shah said the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is determined to uproot terrorism, and anyone involved in unlawful activities will face dire consequences.
"Striking terror networks with undiminished vehemence, the government has declared the Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Sumji faction) and Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Bhat faction) as Unlawful Associations,” he said.
"These outfits have been engaging in activities against the sovereignty and integrity of the nation," he added.
Earlier, on Tuesday the government extended the ban imposed on the Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu Kashmir (JeI), by another five years for continuing activities that pose a threat to the security of the nation.