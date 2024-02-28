National

Centre Declares 2 Jammu Kashmir Based Groups ‘Unlawful’

Union Minister Amit Shah said the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to uproot terrorism.

Outlook Web Desk
Outlook Web Desk

February 28, 2024

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. | Photo: PTI
info_icon

A day after ban on Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu Kashmir was extended to five more years, the Centre on Wednesday declared two more J&K based groups—Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Sumji faction) and the Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Bhat faction) as “unlawful”.

The decision was announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on micro-blogging site-X.

In his post, Shah said the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is determined to uproot terrorism, and anyone involved in unlawful activities will face dire consequences.

“PM@narendramodiJi's government is determined to uproot terrorism and anyone involved in unlawful activities will face dire consequences,” he said.

"Striking terror networks with undiminished vehemence, the government has declared the Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Sumji faction) and Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Bhat faction) as Unlawful Associations,” he said.

"These outfits have been engaging in activities against the sovereignty and integrity of the nation," he added.

Earlier, on Tuesday the government extended the ban imposed on the Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu Kashmir (JeI), by another five years for continuing activities that pose a threat to the security of the nation.

Tags
Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement