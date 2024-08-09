Centre Forms Committee To Monitor Situation At India-Bangladesh Border Amid Unrest In Dhaka

The Narendra Modi-led central government has constituted a committee to monitor the current situation on the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB) amid the ongoing tensions in Dhaka.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah made the announce on microblogging site X and said that the committee will "maintain communication channels with their counterpart authorities in Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals, Hindus, and other minority communities living there".
The committee will be headed by the ADG, Border Security Force, Eastern Command, Shah said in his X post.
Notably, Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus took oath as the chief of the interim government in the violence-hit Bangladesh on Thursday.
The 84-year-old economist-turned-politician was sworn in at a ceremony at the presidential palace in Dhaka on Thursday night. During the swearing-in ceremony, Yunus pledged to "uphold, support, and protect the constitution" and vowed to perform his duties "sincerely".
Sixteen other people have been included in the interim council with members drawn mainly from civil society and including two of the student protest leaders. The decision to appoint Prof Yunus was made after a meeting between President Shahabuddin, military leaders, and student leaders.
Tensions in Bangladesh have been on the rise since Awami League leader Sheikh Hasina abruptly resigned from the Prime Minister's post and fled to India amid the unrest over anti-quota protests in Dhaka.
Since her arrival in India on Monday, Hasina has been in a safe house in an unspecified location. Her son has said that she would return to Bangladesh once elections take place for a caretaker government.
Notably, the Centre's decision comes two days after the BSF said a large group of Bangladeshi nationals was prevented from sneaking into India via West Bengal along the IBB.
The Bangladeshi nationals trying to sneak into India following turmoil in the country were dispersed from the IB as they were trying to cross-over through several locations.
"A large group of Bangladesh nationals gathered in patches at various locations at the International Border along North Bengal today evening. They were attempting to sneak into Indian territory. They were dispersed with the help of Border Guard Bangladesh, Civil Administration and BSF personnel," a senior personnel told news agency ANI.
The Centre had then also said it is closely monitoring the developments in Bangladesh and the acting director general of BSF, Daljit Chawdhary, had reached Kolkata along with senior brass from the headquarters to review the security at the border.
As per reports, there are 1,096 border out-posts (BOPs) of the BSF on the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB) along West Bengal (2216.7 km), Assam (263 km), Meghalaya (443 km), Tripura (856 km) and Mizoram (318 km).