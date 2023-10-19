Sunday, Oct 22, 2023
CBI Conducts Nationwide Raids Under Operation Chakra-2 for Cyber-Enabled Financial Frauds

CBI Conducts Nationwide Raids Under Operation Chakra-2 for Cyber-Enabled Financial Frauds

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office PTI

PTI

Updated: 19 Oct 2023 5:12 pm

The CBI has conducted searches at 76 locations across the country under Operation Chakra-2 after registering five separate cases of cyber-enabled financial frauds, officials said on Thursday.

One of the cases pertains to a racket siphoning off Rs 100 crore of Indian citizens through a cryptocurrency fraud, they said.

The case was registered on the basis of inputs provided by the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), the officials said.

Two cases were registered on a complaint from Amazon and Microsoft that the accused ran call centres and posed as technical support of the companies to target foreign nationals, they said. Nine call centres were searched by the Central Bureau Investigation (CBI)  under the operation, the officials added.

The details of two other cases were not shared by the agency because of the ongoing operation.

The CBI has acted on inputs from FIU, FBI, Interpol and other international agencies, they said.

The searches were conducted at locations in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Delhi and West Bengal, the officials said.

