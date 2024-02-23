National

By Adopting Messages Of Guru Ravidas, India Moving Rapidly On Path Of Development: PM Modi

Modi was speaking at a function here to commemorate the 647th birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas.

Narendra Modi said India is moving rapidly on the path of development
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India is moving rapidly on the path of development by adopting the messages of Sant Ravidas.

Modi was speaking at a function here to commemorate the 647th birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas. Varanasi is Modi's parliamentary constituency.

"On the pious occasion of the birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas, I welcome you all to his birthplace. You have come from far-off places on this occasion, especially my brothers and sisters from Punjab... Varanasi seems to have become a mini-Punjab," he said.

In his address, the prime minister also hit out at the opposition 'INDIA' bloc, claiming that its members were exploiting people in the name of casteism."They care for the well-being of their families, cannot think about the welfare of Dalits and tribals," Modi added.

Earlier, the prime minister inaugurated a newly installed statue of Sant Ravidas in Varanasi.

