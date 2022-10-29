Saturday, Oct 29, 2022
Home National

BSF Shoots Pakistani Intruder Dead Along Border In Rajasthan

Pakistani intruder was killed by BSF along border in Anupgarh sector of Sriganganagar district in Rajasthan.

BSF patrolling at Indo-Banglaesh border
BSF personnel patrolling along border. (File photo-Representational image) PTI Photo

Updated: 29 Oct 2022 3:30 pm

A Pakistani civilian allegedly trying to enter Indian territory was killed by Border Security Force personnel in Anupgarh sector of Sriganganagar district here, police said.

On Friday night, Border Security Force personnel patrolling the area saw a Pakistani civilian trying to enter the Indian side. When he did not stop despite being alerted by the jawans, they opened fire, Sriganganagar Superintendent of Police Anand Sharma said.

A case has been registered at Anupgarh police station and the body kept in a mortuary.

The police said the identity of the deceased could not be ascertained and added that nothing was found from him. 
 

