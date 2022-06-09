Thursday, Jun 09, 2022
BSF Fires At Suspected Pakistani Drone Along International Border In Jammu

The Border Force said a massive search operation has been launched to trace any weapon or explosive that it might have dropped.

The Border Security Force (BSF) in Jammu district (Representational Image)

Updated: 09 Jun 2022 8:36 am

The Border Security Force (BSF) opened fire at a suspected Pakistani drone along the International Border (IB) in Jammu district in the early hours of Thursday, forcing it to return, officials said.

They said a massive search operation has been launched to trace any weapon or explosive that it might have dropped.

"A blinking light suspected to be from a drone was observed in Arnia area (along the International Border) about 04:15 hours today," a BSF spokesperson said.

Alert BSF troops fired at the flying object which was at a height of about 300 metres, causing it to withdraw, he said.

The security forces have been alert to attempts being made by Pakistan and terror outfits across the border to smuggle weapons, ammunition and explosives through drones via the International Border in Jammu region to arm terrorists.

Forces have shot down several drones in the recent past in Jammu, Kathua and Samba sectors and seized their payloads including rifles, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), sticky bombs besides narcotics,

On Monday, the police had recovered three magnetic IEDs dropped by a drone in Akhnoor border area of Jammu after BSF shot it down with its payload.

On May 29, seven sticky bombs and as many under-barrel grenades (UBG) were found with a drone that was brought down by police in Rajbagh area of Kathua district.

