'BRS To Rename Rajiv Gandhi Int'l Airport Of Hyderabad When It Comes To Power': KTR

Working president of Telangana's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Siricilla MLA KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said that his party will, on "coming back to power after four years", remove the statue of former Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi from the Secretariat and installed with a new statue of Telangana Thalli, a symbolic mother goddess for the people of the state.
The former minister also said that Rajiv Gandhi International Airport of Hyderabad in Shamshabad will also be renamed after one of the "Telangana martyrs".
"After four years when we come to power in Telangana, we will remove the statue of Rajiv Gandhi in front of the Secretariat and install the statue of Telangana Thalli. Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad will also be renamed after one of the Telangana martyrs," reports quoted KTR as saying.
KT Rama Rao pointed out that after constructing the new Secretariat, the BRS government created an island in front of the building and planned to install a statue of Telangana Thalli as part of the decennial celebrations of the state's formation.
KTR slammed the state government's decision to rename 'Lumbini' a park which was initially dedicated to former Chief Minister Anjaiah. KTR alleged that the government is now attempting to install a statue of Rajiv Gandhi - who he claims insulted Anjaiah - near Lumbini Park, according to an indiatoday.in report.
"Whether it is Rajiv Arogyasri, Rajiv Gandhi Triple IT, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Rajiv Gandhi Uppal Stadium, Rajiv Rahadari, or Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, we never attempted to change their names," the report quoted KTR as saying.