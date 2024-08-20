National

'BRS To Rename Rajiv Gandhi Int'l Airport Of Hyderabad When It Comes To Power': KTR

The BRS leader said when his party comes to power after four years, it will rename the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad after one of the Telangana martyrs.

KTR hyderabad airport
Siricilla MLA KT Rama Rao Photo: File image
info_icon

Working president of Telangana's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Siricilla MLA KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said that his party will, on "coming back to power after four years", remove the statue of former Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi from the Secretariat and installed with a new statue of Telangana Thalli, a symbolic mother goddess for the people of the state.

The former minister also said that Rajiv Gandhi International Airport of Hyderabad in Shamshabad will also be renamed after one of the "Telangana martyrs".

"After four years when we come to power in Telangana, we will remove the statue of Rajiv Gandhi in front of the Secretariat and install the statue of Telangana Thalli. Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad will also be renamed after one of the Telangana martyrs," reports quoted KTR as saying.

KT Rama Rao pointed out that after constructing the new Secretariat, the BRS government created an island in front of the building and planned to install a statue of Telangana Thalli as part of the decennial celebrations of the state's formation.

KTR slammed the state government's decision to rename 'Lumbini' a park which was initially dedicated to former Chief Minister Anjaiah. KTR alleged that the government is now attempting to install a statue of Rajiv Gandhi - who he claims insulted Anjaiah - near Lumbini Park, according to an indiatoday.in report.

"Whether it is Rajiv Arogyasri, Rajiv Gandhi Triple IT, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Rajiv Gandhi Uppal Stadium, Rajiv Rahadari, or Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, we never attempted to change their names," the report quoted KTR as saying.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Former Australia Cricketer Michael Slater Denied Bail On Domestic Violence Charges
  2. IRE-W Vs SL-W 3rd ODI Live Score: Ireland Look For Series Whitewash As Sri Lanka Play For Pride
  3. England Vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs SL Match
  4. Samoa's Darius Visser Breaks Yuvraj Singh's T20I Record, Scores 39 Runs In One Over
  5. Yuvraj Singh's Inspiring Journey To Hit The Big Screen; Biopic Confirmed At T-Series
Football News
  1. Punjab FC Bolsters Midfield With Argentine Signing Midfielder Ezequiel Vidal
  2. Premier League: Brighton Sign Georginio Rutter From Leeds For Club-Record Fee
  3. Serie A: Thiago Motta Makes Strong First Impression As Juventus Boss
  4. La Liga: There Is Hope In Atletico's Disappointing Start To Season, Says Simeone
  5. Who Is Manolo Marquez? The Indian Football Team Head Coach With Dual Role
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes 'Difficult Week' To Win Fifth ATP Title Of The Season
  2. Cincinnati Open: Sabalenka Downs Pegula To Win Sixth WTA 1000 Title
  3. Winston-Salem Open 2024: Sumit Nagal Bows Out In First Round
  4. Cincinnati Open Final: Jessica Pegula Wary Of Aryna Sabalenka Ahead Of Showdown
  5. Cincinnati Open: Win Over Iga Swiatek 'Already In Past' As Aryna Sabalenka Eyes Success
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVE: Resident Doctors Of RML Hospital Conclude Strike; SC Constitutes 10-Member Task Force
  2. Monsoon Mayhem: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi, Waterlogging At Several Places | In Pics
  3. Maharashtra: Truck Runs Over 2 Brothers, Severing Their Heads In Nagpur; Driver Flees
  4. 'BRS To Rename Rajiv Gandhi Int'l Airport Of Hyderabad When It Comes To Power': KTR
  5. Siddaramaiah Attacks BJP Amid MUDA Scam Row, Says Party Made 'Baseless Allegations'
Entertainment News
  1. Sydney Sweeney Set To Play Black Cat In Spider-Man 4? | Here's Everything We Know About The Viral Rumors
  2. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  3. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  4. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  5. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
US News
  1. 5 Injured In Waldameer Park Flying Swings Incident, Mechanical Malfunction Under Investigation | What We Know So Far
  2. 6 Easy Ways To Cut Down On Sugar
  3. Zara Removes ‘Sexually Suggestive’ Children's Shirt After Customers Find It ‘Disgusting’
  4. Mpox Explained: What Is It And Has It Reached U.S.? Here's Everything To Know
  5. DNC 2024: Tearful Biden's Swan Song; Attacks On Trump, Support For Harris & More | Day 1 Highlights
World News
  1. 5 Injured In Waldameer Park Flying Swings Incident, Mechanical Malfunction Under Investigation | What We Know So Far
  2. 6 Easy Ways To Cut Down On Sugar
  3. Zara Removes ‘Sexually Suggestive’ Children's Shirt After Customers Find It ‘Disgusting’
  4. Mpox Explained: What Is It And Has It Reached U.S.? Here's Everything To Know
  5. Russia 'Safe Haven' For Those Running From 'Neo-Liberal', Western Way Of Life | All About Putin's New Decree
Latest Stories
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: 2 More Arrested For 'Swapping' Blood Samples; Total 9 Persons Held So Far
  2. Rains In Delhi-NCR Cause Waterlogging; IMD Issues Alert For UP, Uttarakhand And More | Weather Wrap
  3. MPox Outbreak: Death Toll In Congo Nears 600 As Africa Waits For Vaccines
  4. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVE: Resident Doctors Of RML Hospital Conclude Strike; SC Constitutes 10-Member Task Force
  5. Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict: A Look At India's Cases At Court Of Arbitration For Sport Over The Years
  6. Today's Horoscope For August 20, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal Govt Orders SIT Probe Into Corruption Allegations At RG Kar Medical Hospital
  8. MP: 7 Killed, 6 Injured After Auto Rickshaw Crashes Into Truck In Chhatarpur