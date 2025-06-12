British Consulate Officials Working With Indian Authorities

After India, the UK has lost the maximum number of citizens in today’s ill-fated crash in Ahmedabad. There are 53 British nationals according to the passenger manifest released by Air India, as well as seven Portuguese and one Canadian national.
British authorities are working closely with their Indian counterparts in the aftermath of the tragic crash. The UK has a consulate in Ahmedabad, and officials are at the airport doing what they can to urgently establish the facts and support those involved. The Deputy high commissioner Stephen Hickling, is currently out of the country. Two helpline are now operating to help family and friends of the victims. (in India) (in the UK).
Across the world, in case of such a tragedy, governments try their best to cut back on formalities. Once a DNA-test is completed and the body identified, it is handed over to the families, if they are present. In case, no family member is available the embassy officials will take charge of the remains and send back, in this case to London, where they will be handed over to the family at the airport.
Officials from British consulates in Mumbai and Delhi will join their colleagues working in Ahmedabad to help with the formalities if necessary. After identification, the bodies will be flown back home. The Indian High Commission in London is arranging visas for family members wishing to travel to Gujarat.
British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron wrote in her X account : I'm deeply saddened by the news of a devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad today. My thoughts are with the people and families of everyone affected.
We’re working with local authorities and the airline to seek further information. We stand ready to support British nationals who require consular assistance, you can call the FCDO on or Air India on 1800 5691 444.
Many of those killed today are Indian-origin British citizens. There is a sizeable Gujarati diaspora in the UK.
“The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating,” Starmer said. “I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time,” UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a statement.