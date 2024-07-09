National

Breaking News, July 9 LIVE: Modi Meets Putin In Russia; IMD Issues High Tide Alert In Mumbai

Breaking News July 9 LIVE: Hello, readers! Welcome to Outlook India's breaking news live blog. We bring you real-time updates of national, international and the news that matter to you the most. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day official visit to Russia, was praised by Russian President Vladimir Putin during their 'private engagement'. In other news, at least one person lost their life due to short circuit in Mumbai rains, while as many as 40 trees or branch fell in the city.