Breaking News, July 9 LIVE: Modi Meets Putin In Russia; IMD Issues High Tide Alert In Mumbai

Breaking News July 9 LIVE: Hello, readers! Welcome to Outlook India's breaking news live blog. We bring you real-time updates of national, international and the news that matter to you the most. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day official visit to Russia, was praised by Russian President Vladimir Putin during their 'private engagement'. In other news, at least one person lost their life due to short circuit in Mumbai rains, while as many as 40 trees or branch fell in the city.

9 July 2024
9 July 2024
Russia President Vladimir Putin with PM Modi at the former's residence | PTI
Breaking News July 9 LIVE: Hello, readers! Welcome to Outlook India's breaking news live blog. Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day official visit to Russia, during a "private engagement" at the former's residence. In other news, incessant rainfall lashed Mumbai, leading to a 72-year-old woman's death due to short-circuit. Notably, as many as 40 trees or branch fell in the city due to the heavy downpour. The island city received an average of 47.93mm of rainfall in the 10-hour period ending at 6pm on Monday.
LIVE UPDATES

Breaking News LIVE: Security Beefed Up On Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

Following the militants' attack on the Indian Army convoy in Kathua's Machedi area on Monday, security has been tightened up on the Jammu-Srinagar National highway in J&K's Udhampur. | Visuals

J&K News LIVE: Search Operation Underway In Kathua's Machedi 

Security forces are undertaking search operation in the Machedi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

This comes a day after an Indian Army convoy was attacked by terrorists in the Machedi area, killing five soldiers.

Breaking News LIVE: All Exams In University Of Mumbai Postponed Amid Heavy Rains

In view of the heavy rain forecast in Mumbai, Mumbai Suburbs, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts, all exams scheduled for Tuesday at the University of Mumbai have been postponed. The university said that new dates will be announced soon.

International News LIVE: Indian-Origin Singaporean Jailed For Raping Runaway Girl

An Indian-origin Singaporean bar owner was sentenced to jail for 13 years and four weeks on Monday and will receive nine strokes of the cane for raping a runaway 17-year-old girl after allowing her to work for him.

The 42-year-old Raj Kumar Bala, was convicted of a charge each of raping and molesting the victim, pleading guilt to a third charge of harbouring a runaway under the Children and Young Persons Act.

Mumbai News LIVE: IMD Issues High Tide Alert Amid Heavy Rains

Incessant rains have been lashing Mumbai since Monday, causing severe disruption to the residents' day-to-day lives. In view of the heavy downpour, the India Meteorological Department issued a high tide alert in the island city.

Breaking News LIVE: In Case You Missed, Top Headlines From July 8

In case you missed it, here are the top headlines from Monday, July 8:

Breaking News, July 9 LIVE: What's In Focus Today?

Welcome to Outlook India's breaking news Live Blog, where we bring you real-time updates of the news that matter to you the most from around the nation and the world.

Here's what's in focus today:

  • Mumbai BMW accident updates

  • PM Modi in Russia

  • Weather updates: Rains in Mumbai, Assam floods

  • NEET UG 2024 updates

  • Jammu and Kashmir militant attack updates

  • and more

Tags

