Breaking News, July 9 LIVE: Modi Meets Putin In Russia; IMD Issues High Tide Alert In Mumbai

Breaking News LIVE: Security Beefed Up On Jammu-Srinagar National Highway
Following the militants' attack on the Indian Army convoy in Kathua's Machedi area on Monday, security has been tightened up on the Jammu-Srinagar National highway in J&K's Udhampur. | Visuals
J&K News LIVE: Search Operation Underway In Kathua's Machedi
Security forces are undertaking search operation in the Machedi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.
This comes a day after an Indian Army convoy was attacked by terrorists in the Machedi area, killing five soldiers.
Breaking News LIVE: All Exams In University Of Mumbai Postponed Amid Heavy Rains
In view of the heavy rain forecast in Mumbai, Mumbai Suburbs, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts, all exams scheduled for Tuesday at the University of Mumbai have been postponed. The university said that new dates will be announced soon.
International News LIVE: Indian-Origin Singaporean Jailed For Raping Runaway Girl
An Indian-origin Singaporean bar owner was sentenced to jail for 13 years and four weeks on Monday and will receive nine strokes of the cane for raping a runaway 17-year-old girl after allowing her to work for him.
The 42-year-old Raj Kumar Bala, was convicted of a charge each of raping and molesting the victim, pleading guilt to a third charge of harbouring a runaway under the Children and Young Persons Act.
Mumbai News LIVE: IMD Issues High Tide Alert Amid Heavy Rains
Incessant rains have been lashing Mumbai since Monday, causing severe disruption to the residents' day-to-day lives. In view of the heavy downpour, the India Meteorological Department issued a high tide alert in the island city.
Breaking News LIVE: In Case You Missed, Top Headlines From July 8
In case you missed it, here are the top headlines from Monday, July 8:
Jammu Kashmir: 5 Soldiers Killed In Kathua After Militants Attack Army Vehicle
NEET-UG 2024 Supreme Court Hearing: 'No Doubt Paper Leaked, Cancelling Exam Last Extreme Resort', Says SC
Mumbai BMW Accident: LOC Against Accused Mihir Shah, His Politician Father Granted Bail
Modi Meets Putin For Private Meeting At Presidential Palace In Moscow | Watch
Mumbai Rains: Schools, Colleges To Remain Shut On Tuesday After IMD Issues 'Red' Alert; CM Shinde Asks People To Stay Indoors
Assam Floods: Death Toll Reaches 85 As 19 Lakh People Remain Affected; 137 Animals Died In Kaziranga NP
French Election Result 2024: President Macron Refuses PM's Resignation As No Faction Reaches Majority
Breaking News, July 9 LIVE: What's In Focus Today?
Welcome to Outlook India's breaking news Live Blog, where we bring you real-time updates of the news that matter to you the most from around the nation and the world.
Here's what's in focus today:
Mumbai BMW accident updates
PM Modi in Russia
Weather updates: Rains in Mumbai, Assam floods
NEET UG 2024 updates
Jammu and Kashmir militant attack updates
and more