July 1 News Highlights: Rahul Gandhi's 'Hindu' Controversy, French Election, Gaza War & More

While addressing an audience after receiving Guard Of Honour on the first day of office, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi said, "...This is a moment of great pride and honour for me that have received the opportunity to lead the Indian Army. The proud tradition of Indian Army is based on the sacrifice and contributions of our jawans. On this occasion, I pay tribute to the brave jawans who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. Today, global equations are changing. The current battles are taking a new form and we need to not only advance in this direction but also improve the war systems and strategies by arming jawans with modern arms and new-age technology. Today, Indian Army is advancing on the path to modernisation. In this regard, Indian Army is always ready to attain Aatmanirbharta. For this, the Army will encourage indigenous initiatives and induct more and more indigenous war systems and equipment. It will be my effort that with the synergy between the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force and other stakeholders, we be always prepared for operations under the full spectrum of conflict. With this, we will be able to secure the national interest of India and we will be able to become a major pillar in nation-building towards Viksit Bharat 2047...I assure the country and all Indians that the Indian Army is ready and capable to face all challenges."

