UPSC Prelims Result 2024 Declared On upsc.gov.in | Direct Link To Check

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of the Civil Services Preliminary examination for 2024. Aspirants can check their results on the official websites: and
The exam, held on June 16, was postponed from its original date of May 26 due to the general elections. Candidates who clear the cutoff will proceed to the Main exam, followed by a personality test (interview).
The commission wrote in an official statement, “The candidature of these candidates is provisional. In accordance with the Rules of the Examination, all these candidates have to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2024. The dates and important instructions for filling up of the DAF-I and its submission will be announced in due course on the website of the Commission.”
UPSC Prelims Result 2024 | How To Download Results
1. Visit the official website:
2. Select the link: "UPSC Civil Service Preliminary Result 2024"
3. Sign in with necessary credentials
4. The result document will appear on the screen
5. Save and print the result for further reference
Aspirants who qualify are selected for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and additional posts under Grade A and B for the central government and its departments.