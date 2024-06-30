Nigeria: 18 Dead As Suspected Female Bombers Strike Wedding, Funeral, Hospital

A series of bomb attacks in Nigeria's Borno state killed at least 18 people and injured more than 40 on Saturday, according to the local state emergency management agency.
Suspected female suicide bombers separately attacked a wedding, a funeral and a hospital, according to Barkindo Saidu, the director general of the Borno state emergency management agency.
So far, 18 deaths have been confirmed, with the dead including children, adults and pregnant women. Nigeria's Vanguard News, however, reported that the death toll could be higher, close to 30, with more than 100 people wounded.
“The first bomb blast occurred around 3pm in the midst of a wedding ceremony. A few minutes later, another bomb blast occurred at General Hospital Gwoza. In the midst of sorrow, the people in the community gathered for the funeral congregation of the deceased people, (and) another suicide bomber denoted a bomb,” the state emergency management said.
Boko Haram and its splinter group, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), are the main militant groups active in Borno state.
The area has seen frequent attacks and kidnappings in recent years, with women and children often used as bombers.
Some of those carrying out suicide attacks are believed to be among the thousands kidnapped by the group over the years.
The Nigerian military has been battling Boko Haram and ISWAP in the region, but the groups continue to pose a significant threat.