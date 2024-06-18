Breaking News June 18 LIVE: PM Modi In Varanasi Today; Red Alert For Heatwave In Delhi

Kanchanjunga Express Accident: Train Service Resumes From Phansidewa
Train services resumed from the Phansidewa area of the Darjeeling district on Tuesday. Kanchenjunga Express train met with an accident in the Phansidewa area of the Darjeeling district, yesterday. Nine people are reported to have died and around 25 got injured in the accident.
PM Modi In Varanasi Today: PM To Take Part In Kisan Samman Sammelan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Varanasi today, his first visit to his constituency after assuming office for the third consecutive term. During his visit, the prime minister will participate in the PM Kisan Samman Sammelan and release Rs 20,000 crore as part of the income support scheme for over 9.26 crore farmers.
At around 7 PM, Modi will witness Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat. He will also perform 'pooja' and 'darshan' at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple at around 8 PM, an official statement said.
Kanchanjunga Express Accident: Restoration Work Going On Since Night
Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Katihar Northeast Frontier Railway, Subhendu Kumar Choudhary said, "Restoration work has been going on since night. The trail of an engine was carried out upline towards NJP (New Jalpaiguri Junction) yesterday...Within half an hour the line beside it will also be restored..."
News Today LIVE: Remains Of American Paraglider Who Went Missing In HP's Lahoul Spiti Brought Down
The remains of 31-year-old American paraglider Bockstahler Trevor, missing near Kaza in Lahoul-Spiti, were brought down from 14,800 feet by ITBP mountaineers after a challenging rescue mission that lasted more than 48 hours. SDRF and police assisted.
ITBP said the climb involved traversing 1,900 feet of scree and rocky face, followed by a 400-foot cliff requiring high technical skill. The total ascent was 2,300 feet from the road head at 12,500 feet, ITBP said, adding that the mortal remains have been taken to Police Station Kaza.
Top News June 18: India Has More Nuclear Warheads Than Pakistan, Says Report
A Swedish think-tank report said that India has more nuclear warheads than Pakistan, adding that both the countries continued to develop new types of nuclear delivery systems in 2023.
The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said, in a report, said nine nuclear-armed nations including the United States, Russia, France, China, India and Pakistan, continued to modernise their nuclear arsenals and several of them deployed new nuclear-capable weapon systems in 2023.
June 18 Latest News LIVE: Nikhil Gupta Pleads Not Guilty In Murder-For-Hire Plot Against Pannun In US Court
Indian national Nikhil Gupta, accused of being involved in a murder-for-hire plot against a Sikh extremist on American soil, on Monday pleaded not guilty in the case at a federal court here.
Nikhil Gupta, 52, was extradited to the US from the Czech Republic on Friday.
He was arrested in the Czech Republic last year at the request of the US government on charges of being involved in a plot to assassinate Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York. Pannun holds dual American and Canadian citizenship.
Nirjala Ekadashi 2024: Most Significant Of 24 Ekadashis Today
Nirjala Ekadashi, which will be celebrated today, June 18, 2024, is said to be the most significant of the 24 Ekadashis observed throughout the year.
On Nirjala Ekadashi, devotees observe a stringent fast, abstaining from even water, which is considered the most demanding among all Ekadashi fasts.
Nirjala Ekadashi typically follows Ganga Dussehra; however, there are instances when both observances coincide on the same date.
Ganga Dussehra was observed on Sunday, June 16.
Latest News LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Picks Raebareli, Priyanka Gandhi To Contest From Wayanad
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who emerged victorious from two Lok Sabha seats in 2024, will keep his family bastion of Raebareli and vacate the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala .
With this development comes the news of Rahul's sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's poll debut as now she would be contesting from Kerala's Wayanad. READ FULL STORY
Delhi Weather News LIVE: Heatwave Red Alert Today; Relief Likely From June 19 | Details
As Delhi continues to reel under sweltering heatwave conditions maximum temperature soaring to 45.2 degrees Celsius on Monday, the India Meteorological Department has kept the 'red alert' in place for Tuesday as well. However, some respite from the scorching heat is expected from June 19.
Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions were recorded at most places in Delhi with the Safdarjung observatory, the primary weather station of the national capital, registering a high of 45.2 degrees Celsius, 6.4 notches above the season's average.
Train Accident News LIVE: How Did Goods Train Ram Into Kanchanjunga Express
Pointing towards a possible "human error" on the part of loco pilot of the goods train that rammed into the Kanchanjunga Express on Monday in West Bengal's Darjeeling, chairperson of the Railway Board Jaya Varma Sinha told the media in Delhi that the collision may have happened because a goods train disregarded the signal.
Meanwhile, internal documents showed the goods train was allowed to cross all red signals as the automatic signalling had "failed".
The document, a written authority called TA 912, was issued to the driver of the goods train by the station master of Ranipatra, authorising him to cross all red signals, a railway source said.
The Railway Board said initial findings indicated that the goods train driver violated signal regulations and failed to adhere to operational norms of the faulty automatic signal system.
Responding to claims that the goods train driver was permitted to pass red signals, a senior Railway Board official clarified, "The TA 912 authorisation was issued to the driver. As per protocol, when encountering a red signal on the automatic system, the loco pilot should proceed cautiously at speeds not exceeding 15 kmph under good visibility conditions and 10 kmph under poor visibility." According to the Board, the driver exceeded the permissible speed limit, leading to a collision with the Kanchanjunga Express between Ranipatra station and Chattar Hat junction.
(via PTI)
Kanchanjunga Express Accident: 9 Dead, Signal Jump Likely Cause
Nine people, including three railway staffers, died after a goods train rammed into the stationary Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express in West Bengal's Darjeeling district on Monday. Varma Sinha, Chairman & CEO Railway Board, informed that driver and assistant driver of the goods train and guard of the Kanchanjungha Express train have died in the incident.
While Railways said nine people were dead in the accident, senior West Bengal Police officials put the casualty count at 15.
The collision occurred near Rangapani station, 30 km from New Jalpaiguri station, causing four rear compartments of Kanchanjunga Express to derail due to the impact by the goods train's locomotive at 8.55 am, the official said.
Top News LIVE: Key Developments From Yesterday
Bengal: 9 Dead As Goods Train Rams Into Kanchanjungha Express; Signal Jump Likely Cause | Key Points
Rahul Gandhi Picks Raebareli, Priyanka Gandhi To Contest From Wayanad: Congress Chief Kharge
Amit Shah's Manipur Meeting: Legal Action Against Causing Violence, Talk To Both Kuki And Meiteis | Details Inside
Delhi Weather Update: Heatwave Red Alert In Place For Tuesday; Relief Likely From June 19 | Details
Breaking News June 18 LIVE: Top Events And Developments In Focus Today
Welcome to Outlook India's Breaking News Live Blog, through which we bring you real-time updates on major events and developments across the globe. Here’s a look at top events and developments in focus today:
Follow-ups of the deadly Sunday terrorist attack on a bus in J&K's Reasi,
Kanchanjunga Express accident,
Weather updates from across the country,
T20 World Cup,
Latest in Israel-Hamas war and more.