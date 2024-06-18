Breaking News June 18 LIVE: PM Modi In Varanasi Today; Red Alert For Heatwave In Delhi

Responding to claims that the goods train driver was permitted to pass red signals, a senior Railway Board official clarified, "The TA 912 authorisation was issued to the driver. As per protocol, when encountering a red signal on the automatic system, the loco pilot should proceed cautiously at speeds not exceeding 15 kmph under good visibility conditions and 10 kmph under poor visibility." According to the Board, the driver exceeded the permissible speed limit, leading to a collision with the Kanchanjunga Express between Ranipatra station and Chattar Hat junction.