Bombay High Court receives Bomb Threat, Building Evacuated

The Bombay High Court administration on Friday received a bomb threat via email which created panic and led to suspension of hearings.
The threat email was received on the official email address of the Bombay High Court, which warned of a bomb blast in the building, an official said.
The Delhi High Court also received a bomb threat earlier in the day which led the police to vacate the premises and launch search operations.
The Bombay High Court administration on Friday received a bomb threat via email which created panic and led to suspension of hearings, police said. Following the email, the premises were evacuated and a search operation was launched in the building, PTI reported.
"The threat email was received on the official email address of the Bombay High Court, which warned of a bomb blast in the building," an official said.
"The building was evacuated as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and a search operation is currently underway with the help of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and a dog squad," the official added.
The Delhi High Court also received a bomb threat earlier in the day which led the police to vacate the premises and launch search operations. The threat email, reportedly sent by an individual identifying himself as Vijay Sharma to RG Arun Bhardwaj, contained claims of a terror conspiracy aimed at replicating the 1998 Patna bomb blasts. The message named Dr Shah Faesal, a Shia Muslim, alleging that he had established links with Pakistan’s ISI cells in Coimbatore to carry out the attack. Police said a PCR call was received in the morning regarding an e-mail claiming the presence of a bomb in the court premises.
The email had stated that three bombs have been placed in judges’ rooms/court complex and everyone should vacate the court complex by 2 pm, PTI reported citing sources.
Several establishments and schools have received bomb threats in the recent past.