Bombay High Court receives Bomb Threat, Building Evacuated

The Delhi High Court also received a bomb threat earlier in the day which led the police to vacate the premises and launch search operations. The threat email, reportedly sent by an individual identifying himself as Vijay Sharma to RG Arun Bhardwaj, contained claims of a terror conspiracy aimed at replicating the 1998 Patna bomb blasts. The message named Dr Shah Faesal, a Shia Muslim, alleging that he had established links with Pakistan’s ISI cells in Coimbatore to carry out the attack. Police said a PCR call was received in the morning regarding an e-mail claiming the presence of a bomb in the court premises.