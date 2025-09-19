Bodoland Imam Council Urges Minorities To Shun Communal Parties Ahead of BTC Polls

Calling for unity and inclusivity, the council advises Muslim and minority voters to reject BJP and AIUDF, backing secular regional parties instead.

Bodoland Territorial Council: BJP Joins Hands With UPPL and GSP In Assam
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Imam Council president Hafiz Qutubuddin urged minorities in the Bodoland Territorial Region to avoid parties promoting communal agendas.

  • He specifically named BJP and AIUDF as divisive forces, recommending support for regional parties like UPPL and BPF.

  • The September 22 BTC elections, with 2.6 million voters across 40 constituencies, are seen as a key contest before the 2026 Assam polls.

As the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections approach on September 22, the Bodoland Imam Council has called on Muslim voters and other minority communities in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) to steer clear of political parties promoting communal agendas. The appeal was made by the council’s president, Hafiz Qutubuddin, during a press conference in Kokrajhar, western Assam, on Friday.

Qutubuddin emphasized the importance of unity in India’s diverse society, likening it to a “beautiful garden where people of diverse faiths and ethnicities bloom like flowers.” He warned that divisive politics threatens this harmony and urged voters to support parties committed to protecting minority rights and fostering inclusivity. Specifically, he labeled the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), led by Maulana Badruddin Ajmal, as communal forces, advising minorities to opt for secular regional parties like the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) or the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF).

“Muslims and other minority communities should elect leaders from parties that are sincere about safeguarding their rights,” Qutubuddin stated. The BTC elections, covering 40 constituencies across the BTR, are seen as a critical moment for the region, which spans Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Udalguri, and Tamulpur districts. With nearly 2.6 million eligible voters, the polls are expected to be a triangular contest among the BJP, UPPL, and BPF, with other parties like the Indian National Congress (INC) and the Alternative Party of Bodoland (APB) also in the fray.

The Imam Council’s statement comes amid heightened political activity in the region, with parties intensifying campaigns focused on peace, development, and cultural identity. The elections are viewed as a precursor to the 2026 Assam assembly polls, making the outcome significant for the state’s political landscape.

