Board Exams: Over 6,500 'Loud Noise' Calls To UP 112 Since Dec, Noida 2nd On List

There have been 6,558 complaints to emergency service UP 112 about 'loud music' in over two months, with maximum calls being received from Lucknow followed by Noida, Ghaziabad, Kanpur and Varanasi, official data showed.

While sharing the data, UP 112 appealed to citizens to inform it about noise pollution considering that lakhs of students are writing their board exams in February and March. In December, 1,558 complaints of loud music were logged by UP 112. The figure was recorded at 1,415 in January and 3,585 in February (till February 15), the data showed.

Official statistics showed more complaints were received from big cities. State capital Lucknow topped the chart with 739 events in 75 days.

Second, on the list was Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) with 734 complaints followed by Ghaziabad (590), Kanpur (376) and Varanasi (331) during the period. The smaller towns remained much quieter than big cities. For instance, UP 112 received just three such calls from Shravasti, 10 from Auraiyya and 12 each from Etah and Kaushambi districts during the period, according to the data.