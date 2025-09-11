BJP’s Top leadership To visit Bihar ahead Of Assembly Polls

BJP president J.P. Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Bihar in September ahead of Assembly polls.
Nadda to review election strategy; PM Modi to inaugurate Purnia airport and projects; Shah to strengthen grassroots mobilisation.
The series of visits signals BJP’s push to energise its cadre before the Election Commission announces the poll schedule.
As the Bihar Assembly election schedule nears, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lined up a series of high-profile visits by its top leadership to strengthen its organisational strategy and woo voters.
On September 13, BJP president J.P. Nadda will meet the State unit’s core committee to chalk out the party’s campaign plan. Two days later, on September 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Bihar for his seventh visit this year. During the trip, he is expected to inaugurate the new airport in Purnia along with several other development projects, underscoring the BJP’s emphasis on infrastructure growth in the State.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also scheduled to visit Bihar on September 17 and again on September 27, highlighting the party’s focus on intensive grassroots mobilisation ahead of the polls.
The back-to-back visits signal the BJP’s intent to energise its cadre, fine-tune election preparedness, and project the Centre’s development initiatives in Bihar as a key campaign plank.
Meanwhile, opposition parties have criticised the BJP’s high-level visits, alleging they are aimed more at political optics than governance.
The Election Commission is expected to announce the Bihar Assembly election dates soon, after which political campaigning is likely to intensify further.