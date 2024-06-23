National

BJP Youth Wing Leader Shot Dead In Indore; Cops Identify Two Accused

Monu Kalyane (35), vice president of the city unit of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), was gunned down in front of a shop near Chimanbaag square on Jail Road at around 2am, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ram Snehi Mishra told PTI

Representational Image
A BJP youth wing leader was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne persons in Indore in Madhya Pradesh | Photo: Representational Image
A BJP youth wing leader was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne persons in Indore in Madhya Pradesh in the early hours of Sunday, a police official said.

Monu Kalyane (35), vice president of the city unit of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), was gunned down in front of a shop near Chimanbaag square on Jail Road at around 2am, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ram Snehi Mishra told PTI.

"Kalyane and two others were pasting posters at the site when two men came on a motorcycle and asked for his phone number and details of a vehicle rally the deceased was set to organise on Sunday. One of the motorcycle borne persons then fired at Kalyane's chest," he said.

"When his friends tried to react, the accused fired in the air and fled. Kalyane was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. Three to four shots were fired as per initial probe, two of which were aimed at Kalyane. The names of Arjun Pathrod and Piyush Pathrod have come during our probe as Kalyane had an old enmity with them," the official said.

Police said some supporters of Kalyane ransacked the home of the accused, which is close to the deceased's residence in Usha Phatak area, and also tried to set ablaze vehicles, following which a sizable contingent of police was deployed to maintain peace.

Kalyane was considered close to MP minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and the latter's son, former MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, visited the deceased's house to mourn the incident.

