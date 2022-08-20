Saturday, Aug 20, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

BJP Unit Of MP Expels OBC Leader Over 'Anti-Brahmin' And 'Anti-women' Remarks

The BJP took the action against OBC leader Pritam Lodhi on Friday despite his written apology to the party over his remarks that he had made earlier this week.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Aug 2022 3:51 pm

The Madhya Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has expelled Pritam Lodhi, an Other Backward Class (OBC) leader from Shivpuri district and a relative of former chief minister Uma Bharti, from the party for his "anti-Brahmin and anti-women" remarks.

The BJP took the action against Lodhi on Friday despite his written apology to the party over his remarks that he had made earlier this week. 

Lodhi had unsuccessfully contested the Assembly election from Pichhore in Shivpuri twice in the past. His son is married to the granddaughter of Uma Bharti's elder sister, an acquaintance of the family said.

"The party took a serious note of Lodhi's remark against Brahmins and women and found his crime unpardonable. So, state BJP chief V D Sharma on Friday took a decision to expel Lodhi from the party's primary membership," the ruling party's state general secretary and office in-charge Bhagwandas Sabnani said in a statement.        

Related stories

Case Against Chhattisgarh CM’s Father For ‘Anti-Brahmin’ Remarks

Anti-Brahmin Remark: Patnaik Removes Rout From Party Vice-President Post

"For BJP, social harmony and women's respect is of paramount importance," he said.

Lodhi landed in soup after a video of him speaking at the birth anniversary of Rani Avanti Bai Lodhi on August 17 at Badarwas in Shivpuri went viral. In the video, he could be heard saying that Brahmin priests make people crazy, fool them and loot their money and food grain. He also said that some of them stare at women and make young women sit in the front rows during discourses.

After the video went viral, opposition Congress attacked the BJP, while several Brahmin community organisations protested across the state, demanding his expulsion from the party. 

FIRs were also registered against Lodhi in different police stations in Shivpuri, an official said.

A BJP leader said that after a row over his remarks, Lodhi also tendered a written apology to the party. 

The Lodhi community is one of the most powerful OBC group in Madhya Pradesh. The community holds sway in rural parts of the state. Around 48 per cent voters in MP are from the OBC community. 

Tags

National Madhya Pradesh BJP OBC Dalit Anti-Brahman Remarks Anti-women Remarks Pritam Lodhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Book Review: Whose Bengal Is It?

Book Review: Whose Bengal Is It?

Can Virat Kohli Get Back Among The Runs Before T20 World Cup In Australia?

Can Virat Kohli Get Back Among The Runs Before T20 World Cup In Australia?