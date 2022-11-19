Sunday, Nov 20, 2022
BJP's Criticism Shows Bharat Jodo Yatra Is A Success: Congress

Congress general secretary (Organisation)  K C Venugopal said the Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari and has covered half the distance at 3570 km, has received the support of people from all walks of life.

Bharat Jodo Yatra
Bharat Jodo Yatra Photo: PTI

Updated: 19 Nov 2022 10:14 pm

The criticism by the BJP of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and Rahul Gandhi is a clear indication of the Yatra's success, the Congress said on Saturday.

Congress general secretary (Organisation)  K C Venugopal said the Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari and has covered half the distance at 3570 km, has received the support of people from all walks of life.

He said the growing participation in the Yatra reflects the love and affection of the people for former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. "The BJP targeting the Bharat Jodo Yatra is a clear indication that the Yatra is a big success and it is troubling them very much. Why should we be worried, let them criticise," he told reporters while replying to queries about comments of BJP leaders and chief ministers on the Yatra.

"This shows the response we are getting from the people and the amount of love and compassion Rahul Gandhi is sharing with the people," he said. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has targeted Rahul Gandhi for his absence from the campaign in Gujarat polls.

The Congress leader has a "habit" that he has been observing for days, the BJP leader said, adding "if there's a cricket match in Guwahati, he will be in Gujarat. "He will carry a bat and pad in Gujarat too, he will keep getting ready but won't come to the field.”

Sarma also slammed Gandhi's remarks targeting Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar over his clemency letter to the British during his jail term at the Cellular jail in the Andamans. 

(With PTI Inputs)
 

