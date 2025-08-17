BJP Parliamentary Board Meets To Discuss Vice-Presidential Candidate

Prime Minister Modi, JP Nadda, Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh attended the BJP parliamentary board meeting in New Delhi.
Discussions likely focused on selecting the NDA’s candidate for Vice-President after Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation.
NDA had earlier authorised Modi and Nadda to finalise the name; elections are scheduled for September 9.
The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) parliamentary board convened at the party headquarters in the national capital on Sunday, with senior leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in attendance.
According to party sources, the meeting agenda likely included discussions on finalising the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) candidate for the upcoming Vice-Presidential elections, scheduled for September 9.
A senior BJP functionary said, “The BJP parliamentary board meeting was scheduled for August 17 at the party office in Delhi. All board members attended. Discussions could have centered around the NDA’s candidate for the Vice-President’s post.”
Earlier, on August 6, leaders of the NDA unanimously passed a resolution authorising Prime Minister Modi and BJP chief JP Nadda to take a final call on the alliance’s nominee.
The Vice-Presidential election follows the resignation of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, 74, who stepped down on July 21, 2025, citing health concerns. In his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Dhankhar wrote, “To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice-President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution.”