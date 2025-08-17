BJP Parliamentary Board Meets To Discuss Vice-Presidential Candidate

The Vice-Presidential election follows the resignation of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, 74, who stepped down on July 21, 2025, citing health concerns. In his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Dhankhar wrote, “To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice-President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution.”