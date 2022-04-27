BJP-Led NDA Government A 'Non-Performing Asset,' Says TRS Leader KT Rama Rao

TRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Wednesay attacked the BJP-ruled central government policies including paddy procurement , as he moved a political resolution that the party should play a key role in national politics for the wider interests of the country.

Moving a resolution at TRS' 21st Foundation Day here, Rama Rao alleged the NDA government has failed in all fronts describing it as "non-performing asset (NPA)". Be it employment, fuel price rise, farmers' issue like paddy procurement and even foreign policies, NDA-led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been a failure, he said.

Rama Rao, son of TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, further said Telangana has created a "golden model' not the "golmaal model" of Gujarat. The Telangana model should be implemented across the country.

"Someone had said 'Modi hai to mumkin hai (If Modi is there, everything is possible). But today I say, 'Modi hai to Mushkil hai is desh keliye (It is difficult for the country if Modi is there)," the Telangana Minister said. Telangana stands third from the bottom in terms of debt. The country's debt ,which stood at Rs 74 lakh crore during the previous UPA regime, has reached Rs 152 lakh crore during the current NDA regime, he added.

Rama Rao also said the BJP government at the Centre talked big about "Atma Nirbhar Bharat" (self reliant India) but there has been no improvement in the living standards of the people. Asserting that the situation should change, he said the TRS should gear up to play a vital role in bringing about a qualitative change in the country. The party is moving about 13 resolutions including on national and state issues at the party's 21st foundation day.

(With PTI inputs)