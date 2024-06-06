National

BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari Urges Bengal Governor To Visit Areas Affected By "Post-Poll Violence"

File Photo
Suvendu Adhikari | File Photo
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday urged West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose to visit those areas in the state from where "post-poll violence" have been reported and to ensure that no innocent lives are lost.

In a letter to Bose, Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, alleged that it has become the culture of West Bengal where Trinamool Congress party workers would attack BJP karyakartas after the declaration of the election results.

"As has become synonymous now with West Bengal, the goons of the ruling dispensation has gone berserk upon BJP workers after the declaration of the results of general elections, 2024, on June 4," he said in the letter.

He urged the governor to visit the areas from where "post-poll violence" was being reported and ensure that no lives were lost and horrors of the post-poll violence after the 2021 assembly elections were not repeated.

Trinamool Congress leader Santanu Sen said that BJP should first accept the mandate given by the people of the state. They should stop drama as their conspiracy in Sandeshkahli has been "exposed".

The BJP won 12 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal. The Trinamool Congress won 29 LS seats and Congress one.

Adhikari said that though Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) are stationed in the state after the polls, these forces were "not being utilised to control the deteriorating situation" where the saffron party workers are being targeted by the 'goons' of the ruling dispensation in West Bengal.

Enumerating instances of such alleged attacks on BJP workers by Trinamool Congress activists across West Bengal, he claimed that around 10,000 people have been rendered homeless and are staying in safe houses arranged by the saffron party.

He also claimed that so far 20 incidents of such violence have occurred in West Bengal after the results were announced on June four.

