Wednesday, Jun 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

BJP Leader, Son Acquitted In Attempt To Murder Case

Police had given a clean chit to the former MLA and his son. However, a court intervened and ordered them to appear before it, and had also sent the father-son duo to jail. 

BJP Leader, Son Acquitted In Attempt To Murder Case
BJP leader and his son acquitted in an attempt to murder case. PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Jun 2022 10:15 am

A local court here on Tuesday acquitted BJP leader Hariom Yadav and his son Vijay Yadav in an attempt to murder case. The incident had taken place on October 9, 2015. Hariom Yadav's lawyer Rajesh Kulshrestha said the court acquitted Hariom Yadav after seven years. 

Kulshrestha added that on October 9, 2015, Rajeev Yadav, a resident of Shikohabad police station area, had lodged a case against Hariom Yadav and his son for attacking his uncle Ramesh Chand.  

Related stories

Moosewala murder: Punjab Police makes first arrest

Police had given a clean chit to the former MLA and his son. However, a court intervened and ordered them to appear before it, and had also sent the father-son duo to jail. 

Additional Sessions Judge Jitendra Kumar Singh while hearing the case acquitted them owing to lack of evidence. Hariom Yadav was an SP MLA from the Sirsaganj Assembly constituency in Firozabad from 2017 to 2022.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National BJP Leader Son Acquitted Attempt To Murder Case Court Intervened MLA Sirsaganj Assembly Constituency Lack Of Evidence Hearing
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gujarat Titans Celebrate IPL 2022 Win In Style

Gujarat Titans Celebrate IPL 2022 Win In Style

Dheeraj Dhoopar To Leave 'Kundali Bhagya' After The Show Takes A 5-Year Leap?

Dheeraj Dhoopar To Leave 'Kundali Bhagya' After The Show Takes A 5-Year Leap?