Thursday, Jul 28, 2022
BJP In West Bengal Takes Out Protest Rally, Demands Removal Of Arrested Bengal Minister

BJP party leaders in West Bengal took out a rally and demanded the immediate removal of arrested cabinet minister Partha Mukherjee.

BJP Flag (Representational Image)

Updated: 28 Jul 2022 4:39 pm

The BJP's West Bengal unit on Thursday took out a rally here to protest against alleged irregularities in teacher recruitment in schools and demanded the removal of arrested cabinet minister Partha Chatterjee.

Led by BJP's state president Sukanta Majumdar and other senior party leaders, the protest march - Kolkata Chalo - began at College Street and is scheduled to culminate at Rani Rashmoni road in central Kolkata. 

"The corruption in School Service Commission is just the tip of the iceberg. The entire TMC and its government are knee-deep in corruption. Partha Chatterjee must be immediately sacked from the ministry, and other corrupt leaders should be put behind bars," Majumdar said. 

Carrying posters and placards, the BJP activists shouted slogans against the Mamata Banerjee government and its education department. They demanded that the culprits behind the alleged scam should be put behind bars. 

Chatterjee now holds the portfolios of commerce and industry, parliamentary affairs, information technology and electronics, public enterprises, and industrial reconstruction in the state cabinet. He was on July 23 arrested by the Enforcement Directorate which is probing into the money trail involved in the scam. 

Crores of rupees in cash along with other items were allegedly recovered from the residence of a woman, who is considered to be a close associate of Chatterjee.  PTI could not independently verify the information. Chatterjee was the state education minister when the alleged scam took place.

Another central agency CBI, as directed by the Calcutta High Court, is also probing the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of Group-C and D staff as well as teachers in government-sponsored and-aided schools on recommendations of the West Bengal School Service Commission. 

