Sunday, Aug 07, 2022
BJP Functionary, Supporters Booked In Uttar Pradesh For Assaulting Cops

Uttar Pradesh: The police said FIR has been lodged against BJP 'sabhasad' Dina Sonkar and his supporters for attacking police team and freeing a person from police custody.

BJP functionary, workers booked in Uttar Pradesh.

Updated: 07 Aug 2022 7:29 pm

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary and his supporters were booked for allegedly attacking police personnel to free his relative from custody, police said Sunday.

The incident happened Saturday evening when Nai Bazar police outpost incharge Manoj Kumar Rai detained a person named Deepak Sonkar for allegedly manhandling a police team.

Police said soon Deepak's uncle Dina Sonkar, who is a nagar panchayat sabhasad (town area ward member), reached the police outpost with his supporters armed with sticks, and created a ruckus. 

They attacked the police personnel and locked four of them inside a vacant shop before taking away Deepak, police said.

Additional police force from the Kotawali police station reached the spot and rescued the police personnel.

Station House Officer of Kotawali Police station Gagan Raj Singh said, "An FIR has been lodged against BJP 'sabhasad' Dina Sonkar and his supporters for attacking police team and freeing a person from police custody."

The FIR has been lodged against 35 people of which 15 including Dina Sonkar arenamed while the rest are unidentified.

(With PTI inputs)
 

