Friday, Sep 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

BJP Attacks Tharoor For Showing India's 'Mutilated' Map In Manifesto

Tharoor filed his nomination on Friday and released a manifesto which had India's map that did not appear accurate as some parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were omitted. Later his office said the map has been corrected.

Kerala MP Sashi Tharoor
Kerala MP Sashi Tharoor PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Sep 2022 6:24 pm

The BJP on Friday took a dig at Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor over the country's map shown in his manifesto, saying he put a "mutilated map" not having parts of Jammu and Kashmir may be to "find favour" with the Gandhis.

Tharoor filed his nomination on Friday and released a manifesto which had India's map that did not appear accurate as some parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were omitted. Later his office said the map has been corrected.

In a tweet, BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya said Tharoor put a mutilated map of India in his manifesto.

Taking a swipe at Tharoor, he said, "While Rahul Gandhi is supposedly on a Bharat Jodo Yatra, wannabe Congress President is hell bent on dismembering India. May be he thinks this might help find favour with the Gandhis."

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP's national spokesperson RP Singh said, "It is not a mistake or blunder but laid policy of Congress about Jammu and Kashmir."

Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge are the main contenders in the Congress presidential race with both the leaders filing their nominations on Friday.

The veteran Kharge has appeared to be a clear favourite.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

Congress Prez Poll: Shashi Tharoor, Digvijaya Singh To File Nominations

Shashi Tharoor’s Word-Flexing: ‘Will See Support I Enjoy When I Submit Nomination

Shashi Tharoor Makes Face-Off With Ashok Gehlot For Congress Chief Official

Tags

National BJP Party Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) Politics Election Manifesto Congress Leader Shashi Tharoor New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK

Women's Asia Cup: India Vs Sri Lanka - Preview

Women's Asia Cup: India Vs Sri Lanka - Preview