BJP Asks J&K Admin To Release Salaries Of KPs, Jammu Employees Serving In Valley

Asserting that the heightened security scare of employees is not ill-founded, the BJP on Tuesday asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to ensure fool-proof security to Kashmiri Pandit employees serving in the Valley. It also called for immediate release of salaries of Kashmiri Pandits and Jammu employees serving in the Kashmir Valley.

The Kashmiri Pandit (KP) employees serving in the Valley sat on a dharna here with placards carrying the message of "Only solution relocation" as their strike entered seventh month.They said they are not only protesting the “selective and targeted killings” in Kashmir, but also against “ignoring their plight” by the Lieutenant Governor administration.

"The Union territory administration should assure security, release salary and make housing available for minority employees (both Kashmiri Pandits and Dogras of Jammu) in Kashmir," J&K BJP spokesperson and former MLC Girdhari Lal Raina told reporters here. "Heightened security scare of employees is not ill-founded. Similarly, compulsory biometric attendance increases the risk to the employees' lives,

(With PTI inputs)