BJP Accuses RJD Of Corruption And Land Grabs Ahead Of Bihar Polls

The BJP’s remarks followed a special court’s decision earlier in the day to frame charges against RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, and their son Tejashwi Yadav in connection with the IRCTC scam.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
BJP Accuses RJD Of Corruption And Land Grabs Ahead Of Bihar Polls
Lalu Prasad with his son Tejashwi Yadav | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The BJP on Monday slammed the RJD, accusing it of corruption, irregularities in government contract allotments, and taking land from people under the false promise of employment. 

  • The BJP’s remarks followed a special court’s decision earlier in the day to frame charges against RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, and their son Tejashwi Yadav.

  • The move paves the way for a high-profile trial just ahead of the upcoming state elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday slammed the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), accusing it of corruption, irregularities in government contract allotments, and taking land from people under the false promise of employment. 

The BJP’s remarks followed a special court’s decision earlier in the day to frame charges against RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, and their son Tejashwi Yadav in connection with the IRCTC scam. Tejashwi currently serves as the Leader of Opposition in Bihar. The move paves the way for a high-profile trial just ahead of the upcoming state elections.

Addressing a press conference, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “Tejashwi Yadav is promising to transform Bihar, but today a competent court has framed charges under Section 420 (cheating) against him. Is this the transformation he talks about?”

Related Content
Related Content

Prasad alleged that Tejashwi and his family had obtained land from economically disadvantaged individuals by luring them with job offers, an act he described as exploitative and deceptive. He questioned whether such actions aligned with the ideals of “social justice” that the RJD often claims to uphold.

“From the fodder scam to fake road materials and now land-for-jobs, this is the real face of Lalu Prasad’s style of governance,” he said.

Urging voters to be wary of RJD’s employment promises, Prasad warned, “You will not get any job but lose your land.”

According to PTI, the charges stem from a CBI investigation into alleged irregularities between 2004 and 2014. BNR hotels of the Indian Railways in Puri and Ranchi were transferred to IRCTC and later leased to Sujata Hotels Private Limited, based in Patna, for operations, maintenance, and upkeep. The agency alleged that the tender process was rigged to favour Sujata Hotels.

With PTI inputs

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs WI Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 4: India To Return On Day 5 As Chase Continues| IND 63-1 (18) Stumps

  2. South Africa Vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Proteas Contain Scoring | BAN-W 100-2 (30)

  3. Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Future: Ravi Shastri Feels Duo's 2027 World Cup Chances Hinge On 'Form, Fitness, Hunger'

  4. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Named Bihar Vice-Captain: 14-Year-Old To Be Sakibul Gani's Deputy

  5. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test: John Campbell Ends West Indies’ 19-Year Drought For Opener Tons - Check Key Stats

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  2. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  3. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Vacherot, Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Stuns Serbian To Enter Final

  5. Wuhan Open 2025: Jessica Pegula Fights Back Against Aryna Sabalenka To Reach Final

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. From Swayamsevak To Ambedkarite: Bhanwar Meghwanshi On His Break from the RSS

  2. 'When All Indians are Hindus': RSS's 100-yr-old Paradox Revisited

  3. Caste Humiliation in Madhya Pradesh: OBC Youth Forced To Wash Brahmin's Feet Over AI-Generated Image, FIR Lodged

  4. Why Tamil Nadu’s Self-Respect Legacy Continues to Checkmate the Rise of Hindutva Politics

  5. With 24 Days Left, Jan Suraaj Leads: Prashant Kishor’s Party First To Announce Candidates Amid NDA–INDIA Stalemate

Entertainment News

  1. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  2. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  3. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  4. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  5. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Ukrainian Drone Strike Hits Bashneft Refinery In Russia, Operations Continue Unaffected

  2. Hamas Announces Release Of Israeli Hostages Ahead Of Trump-Led Peace Summit In Egypt

  3. Fake News Is India’s Specialty’: Bangladesh’s Muhammad Yunus Denies Reports Of Anti-Hindu Violence

  4. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  5. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

Latest Stories

  1. Bollywood’s Unholy Capitulation To The Right Through Its Music

  2. Israel-Gaza Ceasefire: Hamas Releases 20 Israeli Hostages In First Phase Of Deal

  3. October 13, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Leo, Virgo, And Scorpio

  4. Hundreds Gather At Hostage Square Awaiting Hostage Release From Gaza

  5. Hamas Hands Over First Batch Of Hostages As Part Of Gaza Ceasefire

  6. Woody Allen Remembers Diane Keaton, Shares Fond Memories: I Made Movies For An Audience Of One

  7. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  8. Lord Curzon Ki Haveli Review | When Play Of Imagination Gets Sabotaged By A Choppy Script