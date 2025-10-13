BJP Accuses RJD Of Corruption And Land Grabs Ahead Of Bihar Polls

The BJP’s remarks followed a special court’s decision earlier in the day to frame charges against RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, and their son Tejashwi Yadav in connection with the IRCTC scam . Tejashwi currently serves as the Leader of Opposition in Bihar. The move paves the way for a high-profile trial just ahead of the upcoming state elections.