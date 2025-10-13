BJP Accuses RJD Of Corruption And Land Grabs Ahead Of Bihar Polls

The BJP on Monday slammed the RJD, accusing it of corruption, irregularities in government contract allotments, and taking land from people under the false promise of employment.
The BJP’s remarks followed a special court’s decision earlier in the day to frame charges against RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, and their son Tejashwi Yadav . Tejashwi currently serves as the Leader of Opposition in Bihar. The move paves the way for a high-profile trial just ahead of the upcoming state elections.
Addressing a press conference, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “ is promising to transform Bihar, but today a competent court has framed charges under Section 420 (cheating) against him. Is this the transformation he talks about?”
Prasad alleged that Tejashwi and his family had obtained land from economically disadvantaged individuals by luring them with job offers, an act he described as exploitative and deceptive. He questioned whether such actions aligned with the ideals of “social justice” that the RJD often claims to uphold.
“From the fodder scam to fake road materials and now land-for-jobs, this is the real face of Lalu Prasad’s style of governance,” he said.
Urging voters to be wary of RJD’s employment promises, Prasad warned, “You will not get any job but lose your land.”
According to PTI, the charges stem from a CBI investigation into alleged irregularities between 2004 and 2014. BNR hotels of the Indian Railways in Puri and Ranchi were transferred to IRCTC and later leased to Sujata Hotels Private Limited, based in Patna, for operations, maintenance, and upkeep. The agency alleged that the tender process was rigged to favour Sujata Hotels.
With PTI inputs