Monday, Mar 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Birbhum Violence Toll Climbs To 9 After Injured Woman Dies In Hospital

Birbhum Violence: Eight people were burnt to death after a number of houses in West Bengal's Bogtui village were set on fire by unknown miscreants, in a suspected fallout of the murder of a local Trinamool Congress leader.

Birbhum Violence Toll Climbs To 9 After Injured Woman Dies In Hospital
Firefighters dousing flames that killed eight in Birbhum PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Mar 2022 6:08 pm

A woman who had suffered burns in the violence at Bogtui village in Birbhum district last week died in a hospital on Monday, raising the toll to nine, a police officer said.

Out of the nine deceased, seven are women and two are children.

"The woman, Najema Bibi, had nearly 65 per cent burn injuries. Her condition deteriorated last night following which she was put on ventilation in the Rampurhat Government Medical College and Hospital. She died this morning," the police officer said.

Related stories

Watch | Birbhum Violence: BJP, TMC MLAs Come To Blows In Bengal Assembly, 5 Suspended

Birbhum killings: Don't Defame Police Force For Fault Of A Few Says Mamata Banerjee

CBI Names 21 As Accused In West Bengal’s Birbhum Violence

Three persons, including a boy, are still undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

The CBI probing the case could not record the statement of Najema on Sunday, when its sleuths visited the hospital, as her condition was critical.

"We could not talk to her as her condition was not suitable for that. She could have been a good source of information regarding that night's attack and the killing," a CBI officer told PTI when contacted. 

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had visited the injured persons in the hospital on March 24 during her visit to Bogtui.

On the night of March 21, eight people were burnt to death after a number of houses in the village were set on fire by unknown miscreants, in a suspected fallout of the murder of a local Trinamool Congress leader. 

The CBI is now investigating the case on the order of the Calcutta High Court. Earlier, the matter was probed by an SIT formed by the West Bengal government.

Tags

National Birbhum Birbhum Killings West Bengal Birbhum Massacre Birbhum Violence Trinamool Congress (TMC) Bogtui Village Mamata Bannerjee CBI Rampurhat
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

19 killed in Mexico at clandestine rooster fight

19 killed in Mexico at clandestine rooster fight

Oscars 2022 | What Is Alopecia? Here's Why Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock

Oscars 2022 | What Is Alopecia? Here's Why Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock