Sunday, May 15, 2022
Bike-borne Couple Killed In Road Accident: Police

The victims were identified as  Narendra, 35, and his wife Sandhya, 32, both residents of a small village near Etmadpur in the Agra district, police said. Their bodies have been sent for postmortem, police said, adding the couple was heading to Etmadpur in Agra from Faridabad on a bike.

Updated: 15 May 2022 8:20 pm

A couple was killed when the motorbike they were riding hit a stray bull near the Ginni factory in the Chhata area here, police said on Sunday. The accident took place on Saturday night when a bull suddenly came in front of the speeding motorcycle, which hit the animal, police said.

The couple was rushed to the nearby community health centre, where doctors declared them dead, Deputy Superintendent of Police Varun Kumar Singh said.

-With PTI Input

National Road Accidents Bike Accident Couple Police Mathura
