Geopolitical Transition Amidst Peace

Khamenei's 56-year-old son, Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, has served as Iran's supreme leader since 8 March. However, questions over his health and whereabouts have continued, with US officials, including Marco Rubio and Pete Hegseth, saying he is currently in a coma. Any potential involvement by the Iranian leader would be the first time he would be seen in public after the US strikes in which he was injured.