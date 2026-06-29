Bihar Governor, MoS for External Affairs to Represent India at Khamenei Funeral

Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and Bihar Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain will represent India at the funeral.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian formally extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the state ceremonies.
The funeral rites for the former supreme leader, who was killed in February, are scheduled to take place from July 4 to July 9.
The Indian government will send Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and Bihar Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain to represent India at Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral, ANI reported.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had formally invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the ceremonies a few days earlier.
The former supreme leader, 86, was killed on 28 February, the first day of Israeli and US airstrikes on Tehran. Khamenei led the Islamic Republic for 36 years prior to his assassination.
Massive Funeral Schedule
State media confirmed the funeral rites will run from 4 July to 9 July. The ceremonies will end with Khamenei's burial in his birthplace of Mashhad in north-eastern Iran.
A specific ceremony will take place in the holy city of Qom, south of Tehran, on 7 July. This announcement resolves long-standing speculation regarding the timeline since the February assassination. Early reports had said he might be buried at the end of June.
Under Islamic law, a quick burial is preferred, ideally within a day of death, though exceptions are allowed during wartime. Officials expect nearly 20 million mourners across Tehran, Mashhad, and Qom. This turnout would surpass the 10 million attendees at the 1989 funeral of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran.
Global Leaders to Attend
Several international delegations have confirmed their attendance at the state ceremonies. Pakistani officials, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, are expected to attend.
According to media reports, Azerbaijan will send a high-level delegation led by parliamentary Speaker Sahiba Gafarova while a senior delegation from the Taliban-led Afghan government is also confirmed following an invitation to Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund.
Russia, China, Syria, and Lebanon are anticipated to send representatives. Meanwhile, Iraq established a joint coordinating committee to manage the local leg of the processions scheduled for 8 July, a local media report said.
Geopolitical Transition Amidst Peace
Khamenei's 56-year-old son, Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, has served as Iran's supreme leader since 8 March. However, questions over his health and whereabouts have continued, with US officials, including Marco Rubio and Pete Hegseth, saying he is currently in a coma. Any potential involvement by the Iranian leader would be the first time he would be seen in public after the US strikes in which he was injured.
The leadership transition follows a recent peace agreement between Iran and the US. The two nations reached a deal after months of conflict caused a global fuel and energy crunch.
Iranian President Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump signed digital MoUs separately to halt hostilities. Long-term peace negotiations between the two countries are continuing in Switzerland.