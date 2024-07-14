National

Bihar: Floodwater Entered Hundreds Of Houses, Schools In Muzzafarpur Cutting Off Contact With Local Admin

Nearly 18 panchayats in Muzzafarpur district have been affected by the severe flooding and lakhs of people residing there have lost contact with the block and district headquarters.

Bihar Floods:
Heavy rain in parts of Bihar has led to the rise in water level of Bagmati river and now the floodwaters are entering several homes and schools while cutting of electricity in some areas of Muzzafarpur.

Muzzafarpur Floods Affecting Education

The floods have effected the education of children in the district as the school buildings are inundated as well.

A local school staffer told ANI, "When the water in the Bagmati River rises, floods like this happen at the school. We were present at the school on time, and children also arrived on time, but there is water at knee level."

He added, " We have informed the authorities of the situation and have given the kids a holiday. We will proceed according to the further orders of the authorities."

Muzzafarpur Floods Turned Lives Into A Standstill

Hundreds of houses in Barri and Basghatta Panchayats are currently filled with water and the residents are in distress as the local administration has not reached the victims yet.

One of the flood-affected villager speaking to media said, "We are making food in the water; children are starving; our house is full of water; we are scared of snakes, but we don't have a choice. No one from the administration has come here."

"The floodwater has entered our house for four days. Our stove has been drowned, and somehow we are preparing food to satisfy the hunger of children. This situation happens every year during floods," another villager added.

Muzzafarpur Floods: Reaction from Administration

Katra Circle officer Madhumita Kumari stated, "We got the information that water level of Bagmati River has risen. District Administration had instructed us to monitor the panchayats. We took stock of 3 panchayats...we have taken cognisance...we have arranged 5 boats..."

An ANI report stated that officials from the water department have been directed to make a list of people affected by the floods.

The administration is said to be prepared for flood situations as they have also been instructed to fix the dam following reports of erosion.

As per reports the water has also risen on both sides of the Pipapul.

Rapid land erosion is taking place on the old embankment of the West Bagmati River from Gangia to Bakuchi Chowk.

