12 Bridges, 17 Days: Bihar State Department Official Says Engineers, Contractors Were Not 'Diligent'

With back-to-back bridges collapsing in Bihar, taking the total number to 12 in just over two weeks, an official from the state Water Resources Department on Thursday implied potential lapses on the part of the engineers and contractors during the recent de-siltation works.
Talking to reporters in Patna, the Additional Chief Secretary of the state department, Chaitanya Prasad, accused engineers of not taking appropriate care, saying that the contractors were not active either.
His remarks came in the backdrop of another bridge collapse on Thursday, which took place in Bihar's Saran district, the 12th such incident within 17 days. Earlier, bridges have collapsed in Saran, Siwan, Madhubani, Araria, Kishanganj and East Champaran districts.
"Six bridges collapsed on the river Gandak in Siwan and Saran on July 3 and July 4. It appears that engineers didn't exercise proper care, and contractors were not diligent either," Prasad was quoted as saying by India Today.
He said that the involved engineers seemed to be at fault prima facie. "Special flying squads have been dispatched to the sites with a deadline of Friday to submit their report," he added.
Talking about the steps taken by the Nitish Kumar government to fix the issue, Prasad said that new bridges will be constructed and penalty will be imposed on the contractors who will be found guilty.
"Most of these bridges were thirty years old with shallow foundations. These foundations were eroded during de-siltation," he noted.
Additionally, Prasad said, all the bridges that have been in use for over 30 years, will be inspected thoroughly for any faults and necessary repair works will be carried out promptly.
The increasing number of such incidents have also sparked controversy in the political circuit, with opposition leaders demanding accountability from the Nitish Kumar government in the state.
Noting the bridge collapse incidents, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav took to X and said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar are completely silent and speechless on these achievements. They are thinking how to convert this auspicious corruption into Jungle Raj?"
"Always singing songs on corruption, morality, good governance, jungle raj, good governance etc., the seekers of merits and demerits in others, the top workers with so-called high understanding, the best journalists cum advocates of high order and the best people with good thoughts have strangled their conscience and have become virtuous by wearing a blanket of silence on these misdeeds of good governance," he added.
Meanwhile, deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary said that he is getting everything probed. "I have given directions for swift action. I will get a list issued - when was it built, who built it. As per the information we have received, they were built by recommendations of several MLAs. Everything is being investigated."
Undoubtedly action will be taken, Chaudhary said, adding that, action will be taken against negligent officers.