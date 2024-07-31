National

Bihar: 5-Year-Old Boy Brings Gun To School, Shoots At A Class 3 Student

SP Yadav said that cops are trying to find out how the boy got his hands on the firearm and managed to bring to the private school.

Photo: X/@TheNewswale/@@B7801011010
A five-year-old boy in Bihar brought a handgun to his school on Wednesday and shot at another student, leaving the Class 3 student injured.

The shocking incident took place at the St Joan Boarding School in north Bihar's Supaul district where the boy, a nursery student, brought the gun hidden in his bag.

Shaishav Yadav, Superintendent of Police, said, "The student fired at a 10-year-old boy, who studies in the same school in Class 3. The bullet hit his arm."

The injured boy was then rushed to a hospital, the top cop said, adding that they are trying to find out how the boy got his hands on the firearm and managed to bring to the private school, which is in the Lalpatti area.

"I was going to my class when took out a gun from his bag and shot at me. As I tried to stop him, he fired at my hand," the boy -- undergoing treatment -- was cited to be saying by NDTV. He also noted that there was no tiff between him and the five-year-old.

"We are also asking schools across the district to ensure that bags of students are checked thoroughly on a regular basis. The incident has caused much anxiety among parents and guardians," SP Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Reportedly, the principal of the school has been arrested and questioning is being done over how such a negligence took place in the first place.

Earlier this month in Assam's Sivasagar district, a teacher at a coaching centre was killed by a 16-year-old student.

The victim -- Rajesh Baruah Bejawada -- was attacked with a knife after he scolded the Class 11 student for poor performance and asked him to bring his parents to school.

Later in the day, the boy returned to the classroom and stabbed the teacher repeatedly with the knife. Though the teacher was taken to the hospital in a critical condition, he was declared dead there.

