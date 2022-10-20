Thursday, Oct 20, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Bharat Jodo Yatra To Take A Three-Day Break From Oct 24 To 26

On October 27, the Bharat Jodo Yatra will resume its journey from Telangana after a three-day break for Diwali and other festivals.

Bharat Jodo Yatra
Bharat Jodo Yatra To Take A Three-Day Break From Oct 24 To 26 Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Oct 2022 8:59 pm

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will take a three-day break from October 24 on account of Diwali and other festivals and will resume its journey from Telangana on October 27. 

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the Yatra along with other party leaders and workers, is likely to participate in the function for taking over Mallikarjun Kharge as Congress president on October 26.

"The Bharat Jodo Yatra will be taking a break for Diwali/Deepavali on October 24th and 25th, and on October 26th for the presentation of the election certificate to Mallikarjun Kharge-Ji. The Yatra will resume in Telangana in the early hours of October 27th," AICC general secretary communications Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter.

The Yatra that started on September 7 from Kanyakumari has covered such states as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh so far and will be traversing through Telangana now. 

The yatra will cover a distance of 3,570 km up to Kashmir, which it will reach after over five months. 

Tags

National Bharat Jodo Yatra Diwali Telangana Congress Mallikarjun Kharge Congress Leader Mallikarjun Kharge Kanyakumari Tamil Nadu ANDHRA
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Ammu’ On Amazon Prime Video Movie Review: Naveen Chandra-Aishwarya Lekshmi’s Unique Take On Domestic Abuse

‘Ammu’ On Amazon Prime Video Movie Review: Naveen Chandra-Aishwarya Lekshmi’s Unique Take On Domestic Abuse

Greenwood Granted Bail After Rape Charge

Greenwood Granted Bail After Rape Charge