Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Actor-Filmmaker Pooja Bhatt Walks With Rahul Gandhi

The Yatra resumed from MGB Bajaj showroom, Balanagar Main Road, Hyderabad City, with Rahul Gandhi along with other Bharat Yatris continuing their walk on the 56th day of the Yatra. The Bharat Jodo Yatra commenced on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Nov 2022 9:44 am

Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra here on Wednesday and walked with Rahul Gandhi.  Bhatt, the first noted Bollywood celebrity to have joined the Yatra, was seen walking with Gandhi while having a discussion with him. 

People cheered as she walked for some distance at a brisk pace with Gandhi. The actor-director-producer has been vocal about various issues on social media.  

She made her debut as an actor with the 1989 film "Daddy". Daughter of veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, the actor delivered critically-acclaimed performances in movies such as "Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin", "Sadak", "Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee", "Sir" and "Zakhm", before venturing into production and direction with "Tammana", "Sur", "Paap" and "Holiday".

The Yatra resumed from MGB Bajaj showroom, Balanagar Main Road, Hyderabad City, with Rahul Gandhi along with other Bharat Yatris continuing their walk on the 56th day of the Yatra. The Bharat Jodo Yatra commenced on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

Gandhi has completed the marathon walk in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, before beginning the Telangana leg of the yatra last week. The Telangana state Congress has formed 10 special committees to coordinate the yatra. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Bharat Jodo Yatra Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt Rahul Gandhi Veteran Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt Telangana State Tamil Nadu Kerala Karnataka Andhra Pradesh
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Chennai Records Highest Rain In Decades, Two Deaths Reported

Chennai Records Highest Rain In Decades, Two Deaths Reported

Gujarat: Oreva Reopened Morbi Bridge After 'Temporary Repairs'; Complete Work Promised After Permanent Contract Only

Gujarat: Oreva Reopened Morbi Bridge After 'Temporary Repairs'; Complete Work Promised After Permanent Contract Only