Better Air Quality Linked To Reduced Suicide Rates: Study

Lower air pollution levels may be associated with reduced suicide rates, according to a study conducted in China.

Researchers at the University of California, Santa Barbara, estimate that China's efforts to reduce air pollution have prevented 46,000 suicide deaths in the country over just five years. The team used weather conditions to tease apart confounding factors affecting pollution and suicide rates, arriving at what they consider to be a truly causal connection.

The results, published in the journal Nature Sustainability, unearth air quality as a key factor influencing mental health. Issues like air pollution are often framed as a physical health problem leading to a spectrum of acute and chronic illnesses such as asthma, cardiovascular disease and lung cancer, the researchers said.

The research team had previously studied the effect of temperature on suicide rates in India, finding that excessive heat drives those rates up. The team was curious to notice that the suicide rate in China dropped far faster than its decline in the rest of the world.

In 2000, the country's per-capita suicide rate was higher than global average but two decades later it has fallen below that average, which itself is declining, the researchers said. At the same time, air pollution levels were plummeting, they said.

"It's very clear that the war on pollution in the last seven to eight years has led to unprecedented declines in pollution at a speed that we really have not seen anywhere else," said study co-lead author Tamma Carleton, an assistant professor at UC Santa Barbara.