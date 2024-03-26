National

Karnataka Woman Dies By Suicide After Husband Loses Rs 1 Crore In IPL Betting

An incident took place in Karnataka's Chitradurga where a 23-year-old woman died by suicide due to the overwhelming burden of her husband's debt stemming from IPL cricket betting.

Outlook Web Desk
Representative image
A 23-year-old woman named Ranjitha died by suicide at her house in Karnataka's Chitradurga. The incident took place on March 18 due to the mounting debts accrued by her husband, Darshan Babu.

It was revealed that since 2021, Darshan had been involved in betting on IPL matches, often resorting to borrowing money.

According to family accounts, Darshan had accumulated a staggering debt exceeding Rs 1 crore due to his extensive involvement in IPL betting. Despite managing to repay Rs 1 crore, he still found himself burdened with a pending loan of Rs 84 lakh.

The toll of Darshan's betting activities on the couple's financial stability was immense. Ranjitha, who married Darshan in 2020, reportedly became aware of his gambling habit in 2021, causing significant distress within their marriage.

Ranjitha's father, Venkatesh, revealed that his daughter had been enduring relentless harassment from creditors. He has also named 13 men who had allegedly lent the money.

Venkatesh further disclosed that Darshan had been coerced into betting by individuals who promised quick riches, leveraging blank cheques as collateral.

Amidst the investigation, a suicide note left behind by Ranjitha surfaced, detailing the harassment endured by the couple. Darshan and Ranjitha are survived by their two-year-old son.

