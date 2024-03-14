Bengaluru: Uzbekistan Woman Found Dead In Hotel Room; Investigation Underway

A 37-year-old Uzbekistan woman was found dead at a hotel in Bengaluru and the police are investigating on the matter currently.
The deceased has been identified as Zareena whose body was discovered in a room at Jagadish Hotel in Bengaluru's Seshadripuram area.
As per NDTV report, the deceased had a tourist visa and arrived Bengaluru only four days earlier.
As per reports the hotel staff did not receive any response from her room on Wednesday and eventually unlocked the door with the master key in the afternoon around 4:30 pm and found her lying dead inside.
The police registered a case of 'mysterious death' after the hotel manager had filed a complaint.
Advertisement
As per the evidence found, the police is considering the death to be a murder case.
Reportedly the police is suspecting that the victim was smothered to death as they wait for the post-mortem report to arrive from the Bowring Hospital.
Accompanied by a canine squad, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team have thoroughly searched the room for pieces of evidence.
Investigators are currently scrutinizing the hotel's CCTV footage and register to determine if anyone had visited Zareena's room on Wednesday.