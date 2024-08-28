Pak-Based Terrorist Farhatullah Ghori Asks Followers To Plan Train Derailments In India

Farhatullah Ghori, a Pakistan-based terrorist believed to be behind the March blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Karnataka's Bengaluru, has reportedly released a video on messaging platform Telegram, asking his followers to plan large-scale train derailments in Delhi, Mumbai and other parts of the country.
Ghori, who hails from Hyderabad, has been on the Indian agencies' radar after investigations revealed his involvement in several attacks. He orchestrated the blast in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe through a sleeper cell with the support of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), according to an indiatoday.in report.
In a video message on Telegram, cited by reports, Ghori exhorted his followers to cause disruptions in India and presented various methods to achieve the same, besides employing firearms.
"Disrupt the railway lines, their transport system... These will precipitate chaos," Ghori was quoted as saying in the video message.
"The govt is targeting our properties through ED and NIA, but remain steadfast, we will usurp power sooner or later," the Times of India quoted Ghori, a terror recruiter, as saying.
According to sources cited in the report, the train derailment part of his speech has prompted security agency sleuths to scrutinising some recent incidents, including an August 23 and 24 incident in which cement blocks were placed at the same spot to derail a Vande Bharat train.
In March, ISI unveiled Ghori, by getting him to release a video in which he called for war against India.
Last year, Delhi police's special cell said that an Islamic State-inspired module busted by them was being orchestrated by Ghori, who was impersonating an Islamic State (IS) recruiter.
Earlier this month, Delhi the special cell apprehended a man who was part of an "IS-inspired" module. Rizwan Ali was being handled by Ghori, substantiating the assessment that ISI was recruiting Indian university and college students by making them believe they were part of ISIS.
Rizwan was in touch with Ghori, who was using a Telegram ID @rockkman, the probe has revealed.