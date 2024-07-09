National

Bengaluru: FIR Against Virat Kohli's One8 Commune Eatery For Keeping Bar Open Beyond Deadline

Virat Kohli-owned One8 Commune eatery in MG road of Karnataka's Bengaluru is among three-four eateries booked for running operations beyond permissible time limit.

An FIR was registered against cricketer Virat Kohli-owned One8 Commune eatery in MG road of Karnataka's Bengaluru for running operations beyond permissible time limit.

DCP Central said around three-four pubs have been booked for running late till 1:30 am last night.


"We received complaints of loud music being played. Pubs were allowed to remain open only till 1 am and not beyond that," news agency ANI quoted DCP Central as saying.

Virat Kohli's One8 Commune has multiple branches in in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Kolkata. The Bengaluru branch, opened in December last year, is located on the sixth floor of Ratnam's Complex.

Last year, One8 Commune's Mumbai branch was in a controversy after a man from Tamil Nadu alleged he was denied entry into the earery for wearing a "veshti". The man, in a post on microblogging platform X, had said the treatment left him "disappointed" and "hurt".

One8 Commune again hit headlines last year after the Delhi High Court restrained it from playing songs on which Phonohit graphic Performance Limited (PPL) holds copyright.

