Bengaluru: Couple's PDA On Bike Invites Police Action, Biker Held After Video Goes Viral

A video of a man seen riding a bike in Karnataka's Bengaluru with a woman on his lap went viral on social media, prompting the city policy to take action against the rider and arrest him.
The video was also shared by the Bengaluru Traffic Police on X.
The incident is said to have taken place on May 17 on the Bangalore International Airport road. The video going viral shows a woman sitting one-sided on the biker's lap with her hands wrapped around his neck.
Both of them were also not wearing helmets.
''Hey thrill-seekers, the road isn't a stage for stunts! Keep it safe for everyone, including yourselves. Let's ride responsibly,'' Bengaluru Traffic Police captioned its X post, sharing the video.
Taking cognisance of the video, the Hebbal traffic police reportedly tracked the vehicle number and arrested the accused.
At the end of the video posted by Bengaluru Traffic Police, a message reads, ''Think safety, ride safely. Protect lives on the road. Bengaluru is a city to cherish, not a place to mess around.''
The video has gained more than 33,000 views and hundreds of likes.
Several users asked the police to take action against both of them, and not just the driver. ''Why not that girl, why can't she be arrested.? Arrest her too,'' one user wrote.
Another user said, ''Both need to be punished. Indiscipline and irresponsible people.''