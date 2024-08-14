Bengaluru: 1 Dead, Another Injured In Cooker Blast; NIA's Probe Underway

A man died while another sustained injury due to a cooker blast at their residence in Bengaluru's Puttenahalli. police said on Wednesday. It has been told that the incident occurred on Tuesday while they were cooking rice. Nothing suspicious was found and it was just a cooking mishap, the police added.
On Wednesday, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) team reached Bengaluru and currently is working in coordination with the local police to ascertain the cause of the blast and assess the damage.
Bengaluru cooker blast: What did the police say?
"Two men staying in a house on the terrace of a building were preparing rice in a cooker when the lid of the vessel blew up resulting in burn injuries to both of them. The two were rushed to a hospital where one of them succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning while the other person is under treatment," a senior police officer said.
"All experts were consulted and a detailed investigation was done. There was no chemical or any suspicious object found. It was an incident of cooking mishap," he further added.
As per reports, the very high intensity of the blast also scattered household items.
"We have thoroughly checked and ruled out the use of explosives. It was a pressure cooker blast. The injured men are barbers. We have examined the investigation materials this morning and found no evidence of mischief. NIA officials are here to conduct a cross-examination," a senior police official said.