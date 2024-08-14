National

Bengaluru: 1 Dead, Another Injured In Cooker Blast; NIA's Probe Underway

The incident occurred on Tuesday. According to police, nothing suspicious was found and it was just a cooking mishap. On Wednesday, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) team reached Bengaluru and currently is working in coordination with the local police to ascertain the cause of the blast and assess the damage.

Bengaluru cooker vbast
Bengaluru cooker vbast Photo: X/@ETVBharatKA
info_icon

A man died while another sustained injury due to a cooker blast at their residence in Bengaluru's Puttenahalli. police said on Wednesday. It has been told that the incident occurred on Tuesday while they were cooking rice. Nothing suspicious was found and it was just a cooking mishap, the police added.

On Wednesday, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) team reached Bengaluru and currently is working in coordination with the local police to ascertain the cause of the blast and assess the damage.

D K Shivakumar said there seems to be a link between Rameshwaram Cafe blast and Mangaluru cooker explosion - null
There Seems To Be Link Between Mangaluru Cooker Blast And Bengaluru Cafe Explosion: K'taka DY CM

BY PTI

Bengaluru cooker blast: What did the police say?

"Two men staying in a house on the terrace of a building were preparing rice in a cooker when the lid of the vessel blew up resulting in burn injuries to both of them. The two were rushed to a hospital where one of them succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning while the other person is under treatment," a senior police officer said.

"All experts were consulted and a detailed investigation was done. There was no chemical or any suspicious object found. It was an incident of cooking mishap," he further added.

On Saturday, there was an explosion in a moving autorickshaw in Mangaluru - null
Mangaluru Blast Accused Shariq Projected Himself As Hindu To Conceal Identity: Karnataka Police

BY Outlook Web Desk

As per reports, the very high intensity of the blast also scattered household items.

"We have thoroughly checked and ruled out the use of explosives. It was a pressure cooker blast. The injured men are barbers. We have examined the investigation materials this morning and found no evidence of mischief. NIA officials are here to conduct a cross-examination," a senior police official said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Super Over Snub: Officials Overlook ICC Rule In Tied Sri Lanka-India ODI - Report
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024: BCCI Announces Squads - Check Full List Of Players, Teams
  3. WTC Final: Shan Masood Believes Pakistan Will Have To Make Winning A Habit Before Lofty Dreams
  4. Morne Morkel: BCCI Appoints Former SA Fast Bowler As India's New Bowling Coach - Report
  5. ICC ODI Rankings: Rohit Overtakes Gill, Closes In On Babar Azam's Position
Football News
  1. Eduardo Camavinga To Miss Start Of Real Madrid's La Liga Season
  2. Brentford FC: Thomas Frank Confident Ivan Toney Will Be A Bees Player After Transfer Deadline Day
  3. UEFA Super Cup: Vinicius Rumours 'Just Speculation', Says Ancelotti Amid Saudi Interest
  4. Premier League: Six Big Talking Points Ahead Of The New EPL Season
  5. UEFA Champions League Qualifying: Jose Mourinho Left Fuming After Fenerbahce Crashes Out
Tennis News
  1. Zeeshan Ali Resigns As India Davis Cup Coach, Month Before Sweden Tie
  2. Cincinnati Open: Osaka Left Puzzled By Recent Form After Krueger Defeat
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Reflects On 'Incredible' Summer Despite Olympics Disappointment
  4. Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek Expecting Tough Transition To Hardcourts From Clay
  5. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner 'Not Afraid' Of Injury Concerns Ahead Of Great Test
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach
  2. Paris Olympics: PR Sreejesh Cites Dravid's Example As He Reveals Coaching Roadmap
  3. PR Sreejesh Eyes Coaching Future, Following Rahul Dravid's Blueprint
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh Throws Weight Behind Vinesh Phogat
  5. Hockey India Junior Academy Championship: Odisha Naval Tata Clinches Women's Title

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Free To Abuse Me, But Don't Abuse West Bengal': Mamata On Protests Against Doctor's Rape And Murder
  2. Bengaluru: 1 Dead, Another Injured In Cooker Blast; NIA's Probe Underway
  3. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Rahul Gandhi Flags Failure Of Laws Made After Nirbhaya Case
  4. India Issues Advisory For Indian Nationals In Russia Amid Fresh Tension
  5. Days After Deadly Landslides, Kerala's Wayanad Under Orange Alert For Chances Of Heavy Rain
Entertainment News
  1. 'TMKOC's New Goli Dharmit Shah On Replacing Kush Shah: There Will Be Comparisons, And I’m Ready For It
  2. Kriti Sanon Breaks Silence On 'Adipurush' Box Office Failure: You Find Yourself In Tears, Wondering What Went Wrong
  3. Shekhar Home Review: Bengali Refashioning Of Sherlock Holmes Is Littered With Ludicrous, Inert Mysteries 
  4. Singer Suchitra Issues Public Apology To Ex-Husband Actor Karthik Kumar For Her 'Gay' Remark
  5. Independence Day 2024: From 'Ae Watan' To Lehra Do', 10 Songs To Tune Into To Honour The Country
US News
  1. Disney Seeks Wrongful Death Lawsuit Dismissal Claiming ‘The Plaintiff Signed Up For Disney+’
  2. Florida Girl Hit By Car On First Day Of School, Now Reported Stable
  3. Chick-fil-A Brings Back Banana Pudding Milkshake After 13 Years For Limited Period
  4. COVID Wastewater Levels Soar In 27 US States | Are You In A High-Risk Area?
  5. Lemonade Stands Go Cashless, Tech-Savvy Kids Cash In With Digital Payments
World News
  1. Disney Seeks Wrongful Death Lawsuit Dismissal Claiming ‘The Plaintiff Signed Up For Disney+’
  2. Florida Girl Hit By Car On First Day Of School, Now Reported Stable
  3. Chick-fil-A Brings Back Banana Pudding Milkshake After 13 Years For Limited Period
  4. COVID Wastewater Levels Soar In 27 US States | Are You In A High-Risk Area?
  5. Lemonade Stands Go Cashless, Tech-Savvy Kids Cash In With Digital Payments
Latest Stories
  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Shastri Backs India To Complete BGT Hat-Trick
  2. Thailand PM Srettha Thavisin Found Guilty Of Violating Constitution, Court Orders Immediate Removal
  3. Kolkata Doctor Rape: 'Semen' Amount In Victim's Body Indicates Gangrape, Renovation At Crime Scene Sparks Row
  4. George Clooney Claps Back At Quentin Tarantino Over 'Not A Movie Star' Comment: I’m A Little Irritated By Him
  5. J&K: Army Captain Killed In 'Op Assar' In Doda; 4 Terrorists Believed To Be Gunned Down
  6. From 1st Death In Brazil To Outbreak In Europe | All You Need To Know About The 'Sloth Fever Virus'
  7. Ayodhya: Over 3,800 Bamboo, Projector Lights Worth Rs 50 Lakh Stolen From Bhakti Path, Ram Path
  8. Who Is Jasmin Walia With Whom Hardik Pandya Is Rumoured To Be Dating?