There Seems To Be Link Between Mangaluru Cooker Blast And Bengaluru Cafe Explosion: K'taka DY CM

In Mangaluru, an improvised explosive device (IED) kept inside a pressure cooker accidentally went off when it was being taken in an auto rickshaw in November, 2022. Probe into the blast had revealed that the IED was meant to be planted at the Kadri Manjunatha temple.

Investigators had found that the Mangaluru cooker blast was "Islamic State-sponsored" and had the involvement of a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative. Instructions have been given to police to look into all angles in the cafe blast, Shivakumar, also State Congress chief, said. "We will not meddle in it. Central Crime Branch (CCB) is investigating, they have formed 7-8 teams, they are looking at all angles. There are cameras everywhere in Bengaluru city."

"He (suspect) has come by bus, how did he go back is being traced. You (media) too have got clippings which is being telecast. Investigation is being done. Police has been given a free hand." Noting that the government is very serious about probing the blast incident and there is no question of sparing anyone, the Deputy CM said it is a matter of state's pride. Let BJP say whatever they want and do anything "we are least bothered about it."

"If they (BJP) offer constructive cooperation, okay, if they want to do politics, let them," he said. With regards to treatment of the injured, Shivakumar said already instructions have been given to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Joint Commissioner, "we will take care of their bills."