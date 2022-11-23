Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Mangaluru Blast Accused Shariq Projected Himself As Hindu To Conceal Identity: Karnataka Police

Mangaluru blast accused Mohammed Shariq went underground after getting bail in another terror case and lived as a Hindu to conceal identity, as per police.

On Saturday, there was an explosion in a moving autorickshaw in Mangaluru
On Saturday, there was an explosion in a moving autorickshaw in Mangaluru PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Nov 2022 7:28 pm

The Karnataka Police on Wednesday said Mangaluru blast prime accused Mohammed Shariq projected himself as a Hindu to conceal his identity to evade detection.

The Karnataka Police said Sahriq was using SIM card on documents of a Hindu and was participating in Hindu festivals to appear as one. 

Shariq, 24, was travelling in an autorickshaw with a pressure cooker rigged with a detonator, wires, and batteries that exploded near Mangaluru on November 19. He hails from Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district of Karnataka. He suffered burns and is now being treated in a city hospital and unable to speak.

After the explosion, police found an Aadhaar card of Prem Raj Hutagi from Hubballi. 

After the identification of the blast accused as Shariq, who was in the past arrested in the Mangaluru objectional terror graffiti case, the investigation agencies swung into action.

According to State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, Shariq, arrested in the objectionable terror graffiti case, disappeared after getting bail from the High Court and took shelter at different places including Kanyakumari, Kochi, Coimbatore, and Mysuru. The police found out that he was staying at Mohan Kumar’s house in Mysuru from where materials that go into making a bomb were found.

“We found matchbox, sulphur, phosphorus, batteries, circuit, and nut and bolts from the (Shariq's rented) house (in Mysuru). Mohan Kumar, the owner of the house, was not aware of these,” the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar said.

According to the police, the accused was using the SIM card in the name of a Hindu man living in Ballari. He put up an image of Lord Shiva's statue of Isha Foundation in Coimbatore as his WhatsApp display picture to hide his real identity, they added.

Related stories

Mangaluru Autorickshaw Blast: Police Says NIA, ED Involved In Probe, Will Formally Hand Over Case Soon

Mangaluru Autorickshaw Blast: Accused 'Inspired' By ISIS, Incriminating Materials Recovered From House

Karnataka: Autorickshaw Explosion Leaves Two Injured In Mangaluru, Police Chief Calls It 'Act Of Terror'

They said he used to speak Kannada without the Urdu accent during his stay in Mysuru and celebrated all the Hindu festivals with zeal thereby giving no one an inkling of his real identity. 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Karnataka Karnataka Police Mangaluru Mangaluru Blast Case ISIS Terrorism
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

FDI Equity Inflows Dip 14% During April-September To $26.9 Billion

FDI Equity Inflows Dip 14% During April-September To $26.9 Billion

Vedanta Is India’s Top Dividend Payer. But Do You Know How Net Dividend Yield Is Calculated?

Vedanta Is India’s Top Dividend Payer. But Do You Know How Net Dividend Yield Is Calculated?