Sunday, Feb 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Bengal Guv Returns Recommendation For Convening Assembly Session, Says Norms Not Followed

Dhankhar took to Twitter to inform that he returned the file as the recommendation was not made by the state cabinet as was the norm.

Bengal Guv Returns Recommendation For Convening Assembly Session, Says Norms Not Followed
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Feb 2022 10:14 pm

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday sent back Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's recommendation to convene an assembly session from March 7, stating that the proposal did not meet constitutional norms. Dhankhar took to Twitter to inform that he returned the file as the recommendation was not made by the state cabinet as was the norm.

"Hon'ble CM Mamata Banerjee recommendation to summon assembly on March 7 had to be returned for constitutional compliance as Guv summons assembly on the recommendation made by the Cabinet  after due compliance of Rules of Business under article 166(3) of constitution," Dhankhar tweeted.

The governor attached a letter that he wrote to the government as he sent back the file. "Only option was to remit file and for constitutional compliance," Dhankhar added. Expressing disappointment, TMC national spokesperson Sukhendu Sekhar Roy noted that Dhankhar had previously "sat over files" duly approved by people's representatives, and returning the recommendation for assembly session was the latest move to "stall administrational work".

Related stories

CM Mamata Banerjee Promises 'Never-Seen-Before' Development In North Bengal

Bengal Primary Schools Welcome Back Students After 2 Years

TMC Scores Victory In 4 Municipal Corporations In Bengal

"He has also put on hold the bill seeking creation of Bally municipality. The recommendation for summoning the House has been made to him by the chief minister with due endorsement by the parliamentary affairs minister. How come he inferred that it did not have the sanction of the cabinet?" Roy added.

Dhankhar, who has been at loggerheads with the Mamata Banerjee government since assuming the chair of governor, in a tweet on February 12, said that he had prorogued the Assembly. "In exercise of the powers conferred upon me by sub-clause (a) of clause (2) of article 174 of the Constitution, I, Jagdeep Dhankhar, Governor of the State of West Bengal, hereby prorogue the West Bengal Legislative Assembly with effect from 12 February, 2022," he had tweeted.

Parliamentary affairs minister Partha Chatterjee had then clarified that Dhankhar took the decision on the advice of the council of ministers. In a jibe, Chatterjee also alleged that the governor had the "habit of bringing every action of Raj Bhavan and every communication in public domain."

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Jagdeep Dhankhar West Bengal West Bengal Government West Bengal Governor West Bengal Assembly Mamata Banerjee Jagdeep Dhankhar Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Kolkata
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Rs 770 Cr Set Aside For Promoting Forestry: Haryana Guv

Rs 770 Cr Set Aside For Promoting Forestry: Haryana Guv

6,757 fresh COVID-19 cases, 524 deaths in Kerala

Assembly Elections: All 117 Seats In Punjab, 59 In UP To Go To Polls On Sunday

2 Army Men, Terrorist Killed In Encounter In J-K's Shopian

Send Applications To Obtain Consent To Establish, Operate By March 10: DPCC To Industries

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A student wearing a headscarf arrives to attend the classes at Desheeya Vidhyashala Samithi PU College in Shivamogga. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the PU colleges for students following the High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom.

Stand-Off Heads Towards Stalemate, And A Possible Climb-Down

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his wife Durga Stalin show their fingers marked with indelible ink, after casting their votes during the local body elections, outside a polling booth, in Chennai.

DMK Eyes Full-Spectrum Dominance

Waves crash against the sea wall and Porthcawl Lighthouse in Porthcawl, Bridgend, Wales, Britain, as Storm Eunice makes landfall. Millions of Britons are being urged to cancel travel plans and stay indoors amid fears of high winds and flying debris as the second major storm this week prompted a rare “red” weather warning across southern England.

Storm Over Brittania

In this photo, suspected militants who were produced by crime branch for their alleged involvement in 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts. A special court awarded the death sentence to 38 convicts for their involvement in the blasts on Feb. 18, 2022.

Capital Punishment For Ahmedabad Serial Blasts

India's captain Rohit Sharma, center, gestures as he and teammates walk off the field after their win in the second Twenty20 international cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata.

IND Vs WI, 2nd T20I: India Beat West Indies By Eight Runs, Seal Series

A man walks among the ruins of the old village of Vilar, submerged since 1954 when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, that have risen above the waters of the Zezere River due to drought near Pampilhosa da Serra in central Portugal.

Severe Drought Conditions In Portugal