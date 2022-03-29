Tuesday, Mar 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Bengal CM Sends Letter To Non-BJP CMs, Calls For Meeting To Discuss Strategies Against BJP

In her letter, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee called on all non-BJP 'progressive forces' to join hands to fight the 'oppressive BJP regime'.

Bengal CM Sends Letter To Non-BJP CMs, Calls For Meeting To Discuss Strategies Against BJP
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Mar 2022 1:01 pm

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to her non-BJP counterparts and other opposition leaders urging them to come together and unitedly fight the saffron party.

Banerjee, who has written a letter as the Trinamool Congress chairperson, called for a meeting to discuss strategies to take on the BJP and commit to the cause of a unified and principled opposition that will make way for the "government that the country deserves".

She called on all "progressive forces" to join hands to fight the "oppressive BJP regime".

Related stories

Birbhum killings: Don't Defame Police Force For Fault Of A Few Says Mamata Banerjee

Birbhum Killings: Prodded By Mamata Banerjee, Bengal Police Arrest Local TMC Boss

"I am writing to you to express deep concern over direct attacks on this country's institutional democracy by the ruling BJP," the letter dated March 27 said.

It was shared with the media on Tuesday morning.

"I urge everyone to come together for a meeting to deliberate on way forward at a place as per everyone's convenience and suitability…Let us commit to the cause of a unified and principled opposition that will make way for the government that our country deserves," she added. 

Tags

National Mamata Banerjee West Bengal CM Non-BJP CMs Letter Anti-BJP Strategy BJP BJP Regime TMC Chairperson
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Ukraine Is Using Elon Musk’s Tech To Destroy Russian Tanks. Here’s How.

Ukraine Is Using Elon Musk’s Tech To Destroy Russian Tanks. Here’s How.