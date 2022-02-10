Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Bengal BJP Workers Scuffle With Police During Protest Near SEC Office

BJP activists scuffled with police during a protest in front of the State Election Commission office here on Thursday, accusing the poll panel of not performing its role to ensure free and fair elections, and turning a blind eye to alleged attacks by ruling TMC on opposition workers during filing of nomination papers and campaigning for the upcoming civic polls.

Bengal BJP Workers Scuffle With Police During Protest Near SEC Office
Trouble in Bengal BJP? Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 5:54 pm

BJP activists scuffled with police during a protest in front of the State Election Commission office here on Thursday, accusing the poll panel of not performing its role to ensure free and fair elections, and turning a blind eye to alleged attacks by ruling TMC on opposition workers during filing of nomination papers and campaigning for the upcoming civic polls.

Several party members, including youth wing BJYM's state president Indranil Khan, the party's South Kolkata district president Sanghamitra Choudhury, and party leaders Kalyan Choubey and Priyanka Tibrewal, were taken into preventive custody during the agitation since noon. BJP activists, who tried to hold the demonstration thrice, were whisked away by police into prison vans as soon as they started assembling and raising slogans. "Police isn't losing any time to bundle us into vans to crush our peaceful protest but they don't act when our candidates are prevented by TMC from filing their nomination papers, or when our campaigning is disrupted," Khan said while being forced into a police vehicle. The protesters were detained as they threatened to break the cordon and barge into the SEC office, a police officer said.


On Wednesday, the last day of filing nominations for the February 27 polls in 108 municipalities of the state, there were allegations that BJP candidates were prevented from filing nominations in Dinhata Municipality, while the TMC was declared an uncontested winner in the Sainthia and Budge Budge municipalities. BJP alleged that there was TMC's terror, while the ruling party in the state wondered whether the opposition has any organisation in those areas. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the BJP was staging a drama by holding these protests as it is destined to lose in all the civic bodies.

PTI Inputs

Tags

National National West Bengal Bjp Bengal Violence In Bengal
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

States Not Sponsoring Adequate IAS Officers For Central Deputation: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

States Not Sponsoring Adequate IAS Officers For Central Deputation: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

No Proposal Under Consideration To Increase Man Hour Work From 8 To 12 Hrs: Govt

TRS MPs Submit Privilege Notice Against PM Over Remarks On Andhra Reorganisation Bill

3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits J&K

Hijab Row: Don't Wear Religious Cloth Until Matter Resolved, Says Karnataka HC

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Visitors flock to Gruga park in Essen, Germany to watch illuminated trees and light art.

Trees Lit Up With Neon Fireflies At Germany's Light Art Festival

Students of Alia University in Kolkata turned up in large numbers with placards and slogans to protests against the recent ban on hijab in several educational institutions in Karnataka.

Kolkata Women Take To Streets Against Hijab Controversy In Karnataka

A woman shows her inked finger after casting vote at a polling station, during the first phase of UP Assembly elections, in Dadri.

UP Assembly Elections 2022: Polling At 58 Seats Begin In West UP

Indian players greet each other after their win in the second one day international cricket match against West Indies in Ahmedabad.

IND Vs WI, 2nd ODI: India Thrash West Indies By 44 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Neighbors join rescue workers in the hunt for survivors after a rain-weakened hillside collapsed over homes in Pereira, Colombia.

Colombia Mudslide Leaves 14 Dead, Homes Wrecked