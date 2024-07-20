National

Bangladesh Quota Stir: Over 300 Indian Students Return Home After Violence Escalates

Bangladesh Quota Stir: Over 100 people have been killed and over 1500 have been injured in the clashes reportedly between students, government supporters and security forces.

Indian students return from Bangladesh | Photo: PTI
Over 300 Indian students have been forced to return home following sporadic violence in Bangladesh that has left reportedly over 100 people dead and over 1500 injured. The students have reportedly returned to their country via border points in the northeast.

Bangladesh quota stir: Over 100 people have been killed and over 1500 have been injured in the clashes reportedly between students, government supporters and security forces. The protests began last month after a high court reinstated 30 per cent reservation in government jobs for family members of freedom fighters and veterans from Bangladesh's 1971 War of Independence.

Bangladesh protests: On Monday, the protests, which have been going for at least three weeks, escalated significantly when violence broke out at Dhaka University. Six people were killed the next day, prompting the government to order the closure of universities across the country.

Most of the Indian students who have returned back were pursuing medical courses. The students who have returned are said to hailing from from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Meghalaya and Jammu and Kashmir.

On Friday, two routes were used by the students to return back included the international land port at Akhurah near Agartala in Tripura and the international land port at Dawki in Meghalaya.

Following internet shutdown in the country, several Indian students quoted by news outlets have said the move forced them to return back home. Also, telephonic services in the country have also been impacted as per reports.

Several Indian students reached home taking a six-hour-long journey through a taxi, and a security escort.

In Meghalaya, the reports said over 200 Indians crossed the border because of the protests. A few students from Bhutan and Nepal have also entered India.

